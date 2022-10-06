Main image courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

Yeah! Look, we’re post Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations and into what should be the start of a dormant spot in moto news cycle. Instead, we’ve got an explosion of info. There’s the usual October 1 rider signing news, but on top of that we’ve got the first round of the new FIM World Supercross Championship this weekend in Wales, fresh details on the new SuperMotocross World Championship, and even Red Bull Straight Rhythm is set for a return in two weeks!

It's enough to make your head spin. We’ve posted the silly season news here on this site, probably the biggest story is Christian Craig switching to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna on a two-year 450 deal. Congrats to Christian and his management team on finally getting that 450 deal.

The racing stuff is probably getting confusing, well, except Straight Rhythm, which is the simplest event of all. No turns, all two-strokes. But what of these other races and series? Let me try to break it down.

Last summer, Feld Motorsports, producers of what was then called Monster Energy AMA Supercross an FIM World Championship, was working on a plan to align itself more closely with MX Sports Pro Racing, which promotes the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The motocross series does not have FIM sanctioning. Feld did not renew its long-standing FIM sanctioning deal. Monster Energy Supercross lost the “FIM World Championship” tag and reverted back to Monster Energy AMA Supercross branding. The FIM immediately issued a statement thanking Feld for the 20-year relationship while also saying it would begin looking for new partners to keep a supercross World Championship going. This was a hallelujah moment for the U.S. motorcycle industry, which was never too pumped on the FIM (and, specifically, its WADA drug testing) and was also never too pumped that Feld and MX Sports never seemed to get along. Feld and MX Sports went about working on their alignment plans, specifically, shopping for a TV package together. The toughest part was the timing. Previously, the MX and SX series here in the U.S. had TV deals that expired on opposite years. The goal was to let the deals expire together so they could shop as one for the 2023 season. MX Sports, then, would need to let its Peacock deal expire for 2022 and shop for a one-year-only deal to get to 2023, when Feld’s deal was also up for a renew. Peacock didn’t want to do a one-year deal for motocross, but MAVTV was willing. That was a promising move, but MAV’s streaming service wasn’t ready for the type of numbers motocross would generate.