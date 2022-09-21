Ken Roczen to Race 2022 FIM WSX Championship with Honda Genuine Honda Racing

Despite Roczen and Honda HRC not coming to an agreement for next year, Roczen is in fact locked into a team for the two-round WSX season taking place in early October. This morning, SX Global (promoters of the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship) have announced Roczen will race the two-race pilot season of the series with Honda Genuine Honda Racing. This Honda Genuine Honda Racing is the Austrailian-based team ran by Yarrive Konsky, currently named Fire Power Parts Honda Racing in AMA Supercross and Motocross but goes by Honda Genuine Honda Racing overseas.

Roczen joining Honda Genuine Honda Racing is only for this two-round 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship, NOT for anything past this pilot season, including anything in 2023. The all-new series has ten exclusive teams that riders must compete for and Konsky’s team being Honda-backed allows Roczen the perfect spot. The German native was down at Millsaps Training Facility (MTF) testing with the team and Factory Connection suspension last week. Eli Tomac is racing the first event as a wildcard, but Roczen wanting to compete in the full pilot championship needs he had to sign with a team, thus came his agreement with Konsky’s Honda Genuine Honda Racing.

The following press release is from SX Global:

Ken Roczen collaborates with Honda Genuine Honda Racing for 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship

AUSTRALIA – With the opening event of the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship just weeks away, Honda Genuine Honda Racing is pleased to announce a collaborative effort with Ken Roczen for the two-round season that will include events in the United Kingdom and Australia.

"Yarrive and his team are experienced, and they have achieved creditable results across the globe. I want to race this off season, and the Honda Genuine Honda Racing team is working with me and my personal sponsors,” said Roczen. “I am looking forward to seeing parts of Europe that I have not experienced as an adult, and I am really looking forward to travelling to Australia too! I have friends and fans there and can't wait to enjoy some off season racing and great people.”

Roczen is going to compete this off season aboard a CRF450R that will be built and prepared by the HGA squad. Showa suspension is going to be equipped to his 'red' steed – Factory Connection has assisted by building and preparing chassis components. Competing aboard machinery that he is comfortable on will aid Roczen in his quest for the WSX title.

"Ken is one of the fastest and most experienced racers in the world. I believe that experience is going to help the team,” said Yarrive Konsky - Honda Genuine Honda Racing Team Owner. “Additionally, his popularity will only help the sport grow globally as he races in new countries. It is a rare opportunity for me to learn and for fans of supercross around the world to see him in action. We are happy to play a small part in that."

October 08 marks the beginning of the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship. The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, will host the historic event. Roczen last raced in front of the British fans in the August of 2011 – he won the FIM Motocross World Championship round that was run on that day and took the MX2 world title in that same year.

The FIM World Supercross Championship announced tickets were on sale for the first Grand Prix at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, which can be found HERE. The FIM World Supercross Championship 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the championship to establish itself and build momentum going into 2023. From 2023, and subsequent years, the FIM World Supercross Championship expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023

For more information and updates news and announcements on the FIM World Supercross Championship visit: wsxchampionship.com.