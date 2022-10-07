Results Archive
How to Watch: Buckwheat 100 GNCC & WSX British GP

How to Watch Buckwheat 100 GNCC & WSX British GP

October 7, 2022 2:45pm
by:

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will be in action this weekend at the 12th round Buckwheat 100 GNCC at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia, on October 8 and 9. The Buckwheat 100 GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

Also, the two-round pilot season for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) kicks off this weekend with the British GP set for Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, United Kingdom. Unfortunately for fans in the U.S., we are not able to watch the first round live. The 24-hour delayed broadcast of the British GP will air on Sunday, October 9 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Fox Sports 1.

If you purchase the WSX.TV package, U.S. viewers are able to watch on demand 24 hours after the delayed broadcast airs on FOX Sports 1.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Grand National Cross Country

GNCC TV Schedule

FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)

WSX TV Schedule

2022 Standings

Grand National Cross Country

Overall

Jordan Ashburn has clinched the 2022 Grand National Championship with two rounds to go.

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States242
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States181
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
5Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States139
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia231
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States193
3Ruy Barbosa Chile192
4Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States190
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States175
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States276
2Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States263
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States199
4Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States184
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States171
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand251
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia246
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States240
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States160
5Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States134
Full Standings

OTHER LINKS

Grand National Cross Country

General

GNCC Live Timing 

Buckwheat 100 GNCC

Buckwheat 100 GNCC Race Center

Buckwheat 100 GNCC Start Rows

World Supercross Championship (WSX)

General

2022 WSX Team Rosters

Racer X WSX Coverage

WSX Website

FOLLOW

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Grand National Cross Country Series

Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV

TICKETS

Grand National Cross Country Series

Ticket information for Buckwheat 100 GNCC.

TRACK MAP

Grand National Cross Country

The Buckwheat 100 GNCC track Map.
The Buckwheat 100 GNCC track Map. GNCC Racing

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

World Supercross Championship (WSX)

GoPro Track Preview

World Supercross Championship (WSX)

On board with Dean Wilson

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Grand National Cross Country

Buckwheat 100 GNCC | Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Newburg, West Virginia,

Saturday, October 8

Sunday, October 9

World Supercross Championship (WSX)

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Cardiff, United Kingdom.

Saturday, October 8

Main image by Ken Hill

