The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will be in action this weekend at the 12th round Buckwheat 100 GNCC at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia, on October 8 and 9. The Buckwheat 100 GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
Also, the two-round pilot season for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) kicks off this weekend with the British GP set for Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, United Kingdom. Unfortunately for fans in the U.S., we are not able to watch the first round live. The 24-hour delayed broadcast of the British GP will air on Sunday, October 9 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Fox Sports 1.
If you purchase the WSX.TV package, U.S. viewers are able to watch on demand 24 hours after the delayed broadcast airs on FOX Sports 1.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Grand National Cross Country
- GNCC
Buckwheat 100Saturday, October 8
FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
- WSX
British GP (WSX Rd 1)Saturday, October 8
2022 Standings
Grand National Cross Country
Overall
Jordan Ashburn has clinched the 2022 Grand National Championship with two rounds to go.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|242
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|181
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|148
|5
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|139
XC2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|231
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|193
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|192
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|190
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|175
XC3
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|276
|2
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|263
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|199
|4
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|184
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|171
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|251
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|246
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|240
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|160
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|134
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Grand National Cross Country
Buckwheat 100 GNCC | Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Newburg, West Virginia,
Saturday, October 8
Sunday, October 9
World Supercross Championship (WSX)
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Cardiff, United Kingdom.
Saturday, October 8
