That would change in August of 1981 when Loretta and her husband, Mooney, met my dad, Big Dave. We were on the way home from the Ponca City NMA Grand Nationals in Oklahoma. Dad had the gears in his head churning with the idea of a new AMA Youth/Amateur National that would replace the old nomadic ones that moved around the country from year to year, never really gaining the traction of big events like Ponca City, the World Mini Grand Prix at Saddleback, and the Mini Olympics in Florida. His idea was for a centrally located venue that would only host one race a year in order to remain a neutral, even playing field. He also envisioned it at some kind of campground or amusement park–type setting so it wouldn't have to rely on holding other racing events throughout the year. Dad's future partner in the event, Paul Shlegel, suggested that he stop at Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. He did, liked what he saw, and then went up and knocked on the door at the front office and asked to speak with Loretta. That did not happen—this was the height of Loretta's fame, as the movie was still in theaters—but Dad got lucky. Mooney Lynn happened to come by the office. They immediately hit it off, and before we got back on the road home to West Virginia, they had an agreement to give the big race a try.

Forty-one years later, the Loretta Lynn's AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship remains the single biggest amateur motocross program in the world, with 64 rounds of nationwide Area and Regional qualifying and close to 27,000 entries this year alone (and the race week is still the only time in the year that a motorcycle gets out on the ranch track). As a result, Loretta Lynn's name became synonymous with amateur motocross, and she remained a frequent visitor to the event right until this past summer. She even performed a few times after riders' meeting, with my dad playing bass guitar behind her with her usual band. And last year, she joined my dad once again, this time in her induction into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame for her contributions to our sport over four decades. Needless to say, she was already in pretty much every music hall of fame that exists.

When Big Dave passed away in 1998 on the day that year's race started, many thought that would be the end of Loretta Lynn's as far as motocross goes. Fortunately, they were wrong, and the race went on that year and every year since. Now there are comments that with Loretta herself passing, this might spell the end as well. It won't. Her grandson Anthony Brutto has been managing the ranch for years now, and he's not only a huge fan of motocross, he's a rider himself. The Loretta Lynn's AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, her namesake event, will continue for many years to come, honoring her memory and legacy in the sport of motocross. She was a fine lady, a gracious host, and an amazing talent. Godspeed, Loretta, and thank you.

Now fast-forward the clock a few hours and move west from Hurricane Mills (where Loretta is being buried today) to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the planned announcement of the new collaboration between AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross, as well as Feld Motorsports and MX Sports Pro Racing, the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship. As I mentioned last Friday, I knew I was going to miss it because I had a previous engagement—marrying Sabrina and heading off on our honeymoon in Maine—but I was able to watch cohosts Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair team up for the first time to roll out the big news. Lots of current and former stars were on hand at the place where motocross and supercross first came together, way back in 1972 with the birth of what was called the Superbowl of Motocross. (And yes, Superbowl as one word, not Super Bowl, because that's how the race's creator Michael Goodwin was able to get around the NFL's trademark on the name.) Here's Weege's recap of the introduction, as well as some feedback from some of the riders...