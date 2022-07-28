All Two-Strokes: Red Bull Straight Rhythm Returns October 15

Now even the big off-season races are coming out of the pandemic slumber, with Red Bull Straight Rhythm set for a return for the first time since 2019. In case you forgot, RBSR uses a straight track with supercross-style obstacles, and one-on-one bracket racing. And yes, only two-strokes are allowed.

The big change—besides the event actually making a comeback at all—is the new venue. Huntington Beach is now the hot spot, as the event will run in conjunction with the Moto Beach Classic (Roland Sands' Super Hooligan Flat Track Racing).

Red Bull provides the known details in a press release below:

Motors Will Be Pumping as Head-to-Head Racing Finds Its Flow Surfside with Red Bull Straight Rhythm Return

Moto Beach Classic and Red Bull Straight Rhythm: Two Iconic Events Combine for Dream-Come-True Day on October 15 in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach, Calif. – You asked for it, or maybe you didn’t, but let’s pretend you did. After a three-year pause and keeping the fans and riders on their toes with great anticipation, Red Bull Straight Rhythm is coming back with all two-stroke racing on October 15. “What could possibly be better?” you ask. For the first time ever, Moto Beach Classic and Red Bull Straight Rhythm are joining forces for fans to experience both events live and in-person in Huntington Beach. There is a 98% chance the sun will be shining, the weather will be warm, and the UV rays will be high, so pack your sunblock, hats, koozies, umbrellas, surf boards and sand toys. Bathing suits are optional. If you’re Jett Lawrence, bring your floaties.

An evolution of the events past, this year’s Red Bull Straight Rhythm remains the same with a best-of-three race format. Practice, qualifying and finals all take place on the same day, with the finals culminating just before the sun sets into the horizon. But allow us to reintroduce ourselves with what makes this one of the most fun two-wheel races on the calendar. For its seventh year, two riders will drop into the half-mile track for a mano-a-mano battle down the unwound Supercross track with whoops, jumps, tabletops and more. No points at stake and unexpected matchups (and unexpected Ws) that you literally cannot find anywhere else. It’s all about rhythm or “finding your flow” as the locals would say. And while there’s no “carving,” “epic cutbacks,” or “barrel riding,” there is guaranteed no lack of perfect harmony amongst two-stroke engines redlining, waves crashing and fans cheering, complemented by the sweet smell of sunblock, salty air and premix. The only thing that might sound better than a two-stroke may be the sweet sounds of Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair on the race call.