We are deeply saddened by the news that Loretta Lynn passed away last night in her sleep. The famous country singer graciously shared her property to Big Dave Coombs and the motocross community back in 1982 for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, and the industry has returned every year since. Last year, Lynn was admitted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, and became the first person to be inducted into both the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Despite terrible flooding in Hurricane Mills in August 2021—just weeks after the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship—where the town saw over 15 inches of rain in a 24-hour timespan, Lynn and her family rebuilt the Ranch, and welcomed back the motocross community a few months ago for the 41st annual event. Her famous song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” still gets played at the event each year as motocross families come together for their week-long adventure of racing and family time.

Loretta Lynn turned 90 in April and although she did not attend this year’s Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, she gave her best wishes to all racers and families on site for the largest amateur motocross event in the world.

"Loretta Lynn will be sadly missed," said Director of MX Sports Tim Cotter. "Her name and her home are woven in to the fabric of our sport. We are all very grateful for her allowing us to race at her home for the last 41 years. Loretta Lynn has won the race."

Godspeed, Loretta Lynn.