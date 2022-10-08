SX2 Heat 1

The first heat race of the night got underway with Dylan Walsh grabbing the holeshot from Derek Drake and Carson Brown. Walsh was able to lead the first lap, but it was close with Brown nearly pulling up alongside over the finish line jump.

Max Anstie was in third place early on as Derek Drake got shuffled back with Shane McElrath and Chris Blose rounding out the top five. The top five riders from the heat race would transfer into the Superpole event so it was crucial to remain in those top five spots.

Anstie was going to work on Brown trying to make a pass for second and made it happen on the third lap of the race. McElrath try to follow through and did so just after the finish line jump moments later. Walsh still led as they worked towards the white flag.

Walsh was pushed wide in the final turn as the white flag waved and Anstie took over the lead. Anstie would go on to win the heat ahead of Walsh, McElrath, Blose, and Carson Brown.