Main image courtesy of WSX Championship.
Welcome to Racer X's live update feed, coming to you from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, for the first round of the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship. From qualifying reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Note: To watch the British Grand Prix in the United States, coverage will air on Fox Sports 1 on Sunday at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT. For other viewers, visit WSX.tv to see viewing packages.
MORNING REPORT
Qualifying started the day with a few sessions in the middle of the day. Practice was ran on Friday so most of the riders were already acclimated to the track, but now they would get set for gate pick moving into the night program.
It was no surprise to see Eli Tomac end up on top of the sheets for the WSX class bit Jace Owen on the FXR ClubMX Yamaha team was a bit of a surprise to top the SX2 division. View the full qualifying results below:
SX2 Heat 1
The first heat race of the night got underway with Dylan Walsh grabbing the holeshot from Derek Drake and Carson Brown. Walsh was able to lead the first lap, but it was close with Brown nearly pulling up alongside over the finish line jump.
Max Anstie was in third place early on as Derek Drake got shuffled back with Shane McElrath and Chris Blose rounding out the top five. The top five riders from the heat race would transfer into the Superpole event so it was crucial to remain in those top five spots.
Anstie was going to work on Brown trying to make a pass for second and made it happen on the third lap of the race. McElrath try to follow through and did so just after the finish line jump moments later. Walsh still led as they worked towards the white flag.
Walsh was pushed wide in the final turn as the white flag waved and Anstie took over the lead. Anstie would go on to win the heat ahead of Walsh, McElrath, Blose, and Carson Brown.
SX2 Heat 2
Justin Bogle shot out to the holeshot in the second SX2 heat race with Matt Moss in second. Cole Seely was working on Moss early on with Mitchell Oldenburg getting into the mix. Seely and Oldenburg got together allowing Kyle Chisholm into the mix.
Fastest qualifier Jace Owen slipped into the top five as Kyle Chisholm went backwards. Bogle continued to lead with Moss holding a bit of the pack up. Oldenburg and Seely got around for second and third with Moss still in fourth before it started kicking off a bit. Aaron Tanti got into the mix and went down off the back wheel of Matt Moss which created a bit gap behind Moss who was now in fifth.
Oldenburg was catching Bogle quickly for the lead, but Bogle was just able to hang on as the checkered flag waved. Oldenburg was second with Seely third, Owen fourth, and Matt Moss rounding out the top five.
WSX Heat 1
Thomas Ramette grabbed the holeshot in the first WSX heat race of the night with Justin Brayton and Joey Savatgy right behind him. Josh Grant and Cade Clason rounded out the early top five with Dean Wilson just out of the top five positions.
Brayton took the lead of the race from Ramette before the end of the second lap. The WSX heat races are six laps instead of the five laps for the SX2 class. Brayton began inching away out front with Savatgy moving into second place at the halfway point.
Clason and Grant both went backwards with Angelo Pellegrini moving into fourth and Josh Hill now rounding out the top five. Jordi Tixier had a slide out while running seventh and would fall back to well behind the field like Clason and Grant.
Brayton would hang on to win the heat race in front of Savatgy, Ramette, Hill, and Pellegrini.
WSX Heat 2
Ken Roczen snagged the holeshot in the second WSX heat race ahead of Vince Friese. Eli Tomac quickly moved into second place behind Roczen and the two top qualifiers began pulling away out front in this short heat race.
Adrien Escoffier was behind Friese in fourth with Grant Harlan rounding out the top five. Tomac had a big moment on the third lap of the race before the finish line jump where his rear end slid out of the top of a berm and that allowed Friese back through into second place.
Chad Reed went down hard on the on-offs on the fourth lap of the race and would need to receive medical attention on the side of the track. No word at this time on his condition.
Roczen would hold on to win the heat race ahead of Friese, Tomac, Escoffier, and Cedric Soubeyras.