GasGas Introduces E-Powered MC-E 3 Dirt Bike to Its Lineup

GasGas Adds Another Exciting E-Powered Dirt Bike to Its Lineup With the MC-E 3

All-New Model Allows Youngsters to Get On The Gas At An Even Younger Age

Making sure GASGAS has something for kids of all sizes and abilities, we’re super stoked to introduce another exciting mini-motocrosser to our ever-expanding lineup of awesome dirt bikes with the MC-E 3! Battery-powered and sized to sit between our electric balance bikes and the MC-E 5, the GASGAS MC-E 3 features multiple ride modes and an adjustable seat height for a personalized riding experience. In short, it’s a real motorcycle for the next wave of mini shredders to learn the basics on and get their lifetime on two wheels off to a super-fun start.

Assembled with the same passion as all GASGAS dirt bikes, the MC-E 3 is built to last and is a blast to ride. Fitted with a state-of-the-art battery, specifically designed for mini-motocross bikes, the new MC-E 3 produces next to no noise, certainly no carbon emissions, and boasts a running time of up to two hours! Fun times without disturbing the neighbors are guaranteed with the new MC-E 3.