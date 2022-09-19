Combat Extreme Heat with Serious Hydration

They say summer ends in September, those of us who just endured what felt like the worst heatwave in our lifetimes might feel differently. It’s a trend that seems likely to stick around, and that means hot days on the track won't be going away anytime soon. Now more than ever, hydration is vital to staying safe and alert on the bike.

Studies have indicated that up to 75 percent of Americans are chronically dehydrated—and most of them aren’t sweating out motos down at the local track! Hydration is a real issue in this country, and while we might think of it causing things like fatigue and headaches, it’s actually a bigger problem that affects more aspects of your physical and mental abilities. In fact, dehydrated drivers have been shown to make as many mistakes as those under the influence of alcohol! Slowed reaction times, low energy levels, and decreased decision-making abilities aren’t the sorts of things that lead to podium finishes.

Particularly when it comes to athletes, water simply isn’t enough to effectively fight dehydration. That’s where ARMA’s revolutionary HYDR8 comes in. HYDR8’s superior formula features 8 bioavailable electrolytes—with 72 trace minerals running support—to get you hydrated and help regulate nerve and muscle function. It’s formulated to provide fast and sustained—and balanced—hydration to ensure you’re running as close to your peak as possible. An exclusive blend of organic cane sugar and dextrose gets electrolytes into your system quickly, and is enhanced with Bioperine® and chelated amino acid electrolytes for an extra edge. You’ll get an instant glycogen jolt to replenish depleted stores and keep you going through a long day of training or a grueling midweek workout.