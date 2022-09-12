Very broad stroke question here: when you take a big step back and take a long and hard look at your first season in the MXGP classification, what do you see?

So if I turn back and I look at the season, it’s mixed emotions I would say because for sure I have been in a good place and fighting for the top position and fighting for wins and etcetera. For that it has been a really good season. I’m happy. For sure I am a little bit disappointed about the injury I got in Germany when I broke my back (Note: Renaux suffered a crash which left him with several fractured vertebra). That was really a tough pill to swallow because I was still fighting for second place and the podium there. That was a real bummer. However, in the end I was able to come back quite quickly, this was really super-good compared to the [expectations from] injury and stuff as I was able to get back to the bike and get back to racing. In the end, I’m now fourth in the championship. So looking back on this year there is some disappointment about that because I could really be fighting for the championship straightaway this first year in the MXGP class.

This being your rookie year in MXGP, are you enjoying the classification? Do you like lining up racing at the premier level?

Yeah, sure I enjoyed it a lot. I think it is always a question for European riders and also for American rides when they step up to the 450 class because that class is really stacked. We have the best riders from the past generations and the fastest 250cc riders and everyone joins the MXGP class, so we know we know we really have to fight the best of the best of the best. We never know where we can fit inside the class and the end it was a really great step for me and I could show that I was one of the best. It was really amazing to see that and I was really, really happy about it. Yeah, I was really competitive and I always have had bigger goals and I could see that I could fight with the top guys and now I want to be the top guy and I want to win championships. That will be my goal for this winter. We already have a couple things to work on, especially the starts. My starts are not on point every time. I think we can get some good starts in 2023 and I want to keep working on my technique. Speed-wise, I’m not so worried about things.

As far as this off-season we are now in, do you see yourself competing in any of the international supercross races or will you focus more on testing and training during the winter months?

Yeah, primarily testing and training and then I will do some international races before the season. Supercross stuff, for the moment, I’m not on it so much because I really want to focus on trying to get my first title in MXGP. We have a lot of work to do for that. I want to keep an eye on everything here. Once I get to that point and if I can reach the goal of being World Champion, then maybe why not start thinking about a different horizon? For the moment, though, I will focus especially on MX and then we will see how it is going.