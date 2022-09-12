Main image courtesy of Moto Verte.

The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is returning to the U.S. on September 24-25 and once again it will be held at RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan. Team USA’s Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper will be spearheading the effort to get the Peter Chamberlain back into America’s hands for the first time since 2011. In anticipation of the big race we’re counting down some of our favorite Team USA moments over the years, and today we’re looking at 1988 and the remarkable performance by future AMA Hall of Famer Ron “Dogger” Lechien.

By ’88 Team USA was well into its 13-year winning streak, and veteran members like Team Honda’s Rick Johnson and Kawasaki’s Jeff Ward had multiple winning performances in this event. They were called on to ride the 250 (RJ) and 125 (Wardy) for the three-class event. The 500 gig, on the other hand, was not so simple a choice. First of all, Suzuki and Yamaha had pretty much given up on developing new models for the Open class, and KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas were not even in the game as far as the AMA circuit goes. So it was going to have to be between someone on a Kawasaki or a Honda (and that would be the case for the next dozen or so years). But in this particular season RJ’s Honda teammates were either 125cc specialists like George Holland and Guy Cooper, or not American—Jeff Leisk hailed from Australia. Ward’s teammate was Ron Lechien, incredibly fast but also very undisciplined, at least in the eyes of Team USA manager Roger De Coster. He had worked with Lechien before at Honda, as well as with Team USA. In ’85 the Dogger was tasked with riding the 125 class in Switzerland, and he did an amazing job in winning his class. But then he got arrested in Japan for marijuana possession and fired from Team Honda on the spot. And that was the kind of thing that worried De Coster when he chose Lechien again in 1988 to ride the KX500 in France.