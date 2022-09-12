Main image courtesy of Ray Archer.

As we gear up for the return of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at RedBud on September 24-25, we are looking back at some of the most memorable moments in Team USA history. As a country there has been numerous wins for the Americans, but there have also been some memorable performances in defeat as well. Take 1994, for instance. That was the year Team USA’s 13-year winning streak came to an end, as the trio from Great Britain—Kurt Nicoll, Rob Herring, and Paul Malin—shocked the world by knocking off the U.S. team of Mike LaRocco, Mike Kiedrowski, and Jeff Emig. The race was held in Roggenburg, Switzerland, and while it will always be considered a loss, it did have one bright, shiny moment: Team Kawasaki’s Mike LaRocco won the final 250/500 moto outright aboard that big KX500, topping 250cc riders Frederic Bolley (France), Marnicq Bervoets (Belgium) and Greg Albertyn (South Africa).

The next year in Slovakia, it was the Belgians who took it to the Americans, but not without a fierce fight from Emig (250), Ryan Hughes (500), and Steve Lamson (125). The final moto was again an American win, as the YZ250-mounted Emig bettered Belgium’s big Joel Smets on his big Husaberg thumper, and then said afterwards, “We’re Americans—we don’t get beat by four-strokes.” Fro apparently did not have a crystal ball to see the future…

In 1998 an American on a four-stroke won the first muddy 125/500 moto in Great Britain, as Doug Henry, in his one and only outing for Team USA, won the first moto at Foxhills aboard his YZ450F. Henry took advantage of a late-race mistake by Spain’s Javier Garcia-Vico, who got stuck on a steep hill after leading much of the moto.

Team USA would get another moto win in 2003 at the Zolder, Belgium circuit, the year that the FIM tried a single main event format. Team Honda’s Ricky Carmichael straight-up bettered Stefan Everts and Joel Smets while riding the #85 Honda CR250, but his teammates Ryan Hughes and Tim Ferry both had problems, with the chain coming off Hughes’ KTM thumper and Tim Ferry suffering a broken thumb.