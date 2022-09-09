Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2022 Honda CRF450R Garage Build

September 9, 2022 2:00pm | by: &

Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Chad Braun/Kris Keefer
Video: Spencer Owens
Photos: Spencer Owens

When you see a Honda CRF450R, the look of it just makes you want to ride. I walk out into the shop every day and see the 2022 450R sitting there and it just makes me want to go shred. However, when I do get to ride it, that thought quickly leaves my mind and I’m focused on just holding on to big red. The CRF450R can be a handful to ride with its rigid-feeling chassis and soft suspension setting, so I set out to make a CRF450R that’s more compliant and easier to ride. I enlisted the help of Chad Braun from XPR Motorsports as well as Factory Connection, and although not much different than the stock-looking Honda, this one makes you want to ride more when you’re actually on it!

Parts List: 

XPR

High Compression Piston, Hand Ported Head, Titanium Valves, Carbon Fiber Intake Runner, XPR Custom Camshaft, Vortex ECU with Custom Maps

xprmotorsportsparts.com

 

VP Racing Fuels

VP-T4 Fuel 

vpracingfuels.com

 

Akrapovic

Full Exhaust System 

akrapovic.com

 

Renthal

13/49 Gearing, 827 FatBar

renthal.com

 

Factory Connection

Fork/Shock Re-Valve, Knuckle/Linkage

factoryconnection.com

 

Dunlop

MX3S Front (13.5 PSI)

MX33 Rear (12.5 PSI)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

 

DeCal Works

Graphics Kit

decalworks.com

 

GUTS Racing

Ribbed Seat

gutsracing.com

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

