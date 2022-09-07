Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Fox Raceway 2 National, Eli Tomac swapped on the on-off section while pushing to pass Jason Anderson in the second 450 class moto. While not a huge moment, the championship impact could have been huge had Tomac crashed. He would eventually go on to pass Anderson to win the moto and the title.

Film courtesy of MAVTV on Flo Racing.

