That’s a wrap on the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship with round 12 back at Pala AKA Fox Raceway. Two titles handed out, some hot temperatures and some epic racing (at least at the front) to talk about. Let’s get into the race and as well, some season long “Observations” if you will.

Look, do I wish the series went to Glen Helen for its Southern California stop? I do but MX Sports and GH can’t seem to work out their differences and having been to Glen Helen events recently and in the past, I understand where MX Sports is coming from here. Now, having said that GH is a better track with better viewing but if you have to have a national in Southern California (which I believe you have to) then Pala is a good substitute. But yeah, having two nationals there is probably too much and shout out to the fans that were there because it was hot, like, real hot and not many riders enjoyed the track nor the prep.

What a first moto by Eli Tomac, heck when you combine it with the first moto last week at Ironman, it might be in the top five of the best motos that Tomac has ever raced. Brilliant strategy by the veteran in using lappers, not panicking, line selection and the ability to pace yourself. He struck when he needed to and then was able to sprint away as well from Chase Sexton to really take the pressure off for moto two. That three points he gained, making his lead four, enabled him to make sure the second moto could stay drama free.

What a first moto for Eli, it was something else indeed to watch and two pressure-filled motos became a chance for Eli to shine. There were times earlier in his career when the pressure was on him and he didn’t come through but this year, he sure came through both indoors and out with epic rides.