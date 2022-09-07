Last week, in anticipation of the ultra-close season finale of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, we ran through the closest title runs (after 11 rounds) in the 250 two-stroke/450 four-stroke class. Some of you lamented we didn't include every close title fight ever, but it's a lot easier for a six-round series to be close than a 12-round series. The math holds up: in a long series, no two riders were closer in this class coming into the finale than Tomac and Sexton.

Now it's over and Tomac emerged with a seven-point final victory margin over Sexton. How close is that compared to history? Once again stat man Clinton Fowler went through the data. Here's what we found, but to make sure we cover them all, we included all series, even in the short ones, in this class.

The 125s and 500s have had plenty of legendary battles, too. Maybe those will make some other lists for another day...but here are the best 250 two-stroke/450 four-stroke battles.

Smallest 250/450 Championship Gaps

1982 Hansen over Johnson: Three Points

A famous one for many reasons, but mostly known as “The year RJ broke his wheel.” This was a medium-length series (eight rounds, four less than 2022) that came down to a nail-biter at the finale in Colorado. After seven rounds, Rick Johnson held a 20-point lead over Donnie Hansen heading into the final round. We’ll let Cycle News’ Larry Lawrence explain what happened in the first moto that day:

“On the second lap Johnson overshot a drop-away jump and smashed his front wheel into a hole, collapsing the wheel. Johnson was dazed by the crash, but got his bike restarted and then ran beside it to the mechanics area. Bob Oliver put on a new wheel and Johnson darted off hoping to gain some precious points, but he finished out of the points in 23rd.

Suddenly both Hansen and Glover knew they now had a good shot at the title and what followed was one of the hardest-fought motos in series history. The two went at each other, swapping the lead several times in the second half of the moto. On the final lap Glover made the pass for the lead with two turns to go. The crowd was going wild. Hansen didn’t give up though and dove deeper into the final turn than he had all weekend and miraculously repassed for the win by a bike length. Glover later said when he flicked into the last-turn rut, his shifter hit the ground and popped the bike into neutral. 'By the time I got my foot back down there and shifted my bike, Hansen got back by me,' Glover explained.”