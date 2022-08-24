Scouting Moto Combine Is Back At Ironman Raceway

A collection of 25 of the top A & B class riders in the country, handpicked by each respective manufacturer, will comprise the field of prospects for the Ironman gathering. This talent-laden collection of amateur talent features the likes of 2022 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winner Caden Braswell, as well as AMA Amateur Racer of the Year Avery Long and AMA Amateur National Motocross 250 B Champion Daxton Bennick. High profile prospect Chance Hymas will also look to make his presence felt at Ironman before he makes the move to the pro ranks.

Athletes will get their first look at the track with a 15-minute morning practice session before transitioning into the educational aspect of the combine that will include classroom-style instruction from rider coaches and trainers, in addition to insights into the various media aspects of the sport. The day culminates with a pair of 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos and formal podium activities following the racing.

The prospects will be divided into four groups, where they will be assigned to one of four highly respected and well-known rider coaches in collaboration with the U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association. The Ironman coaching staff is led by returning coaches Broc Glover, a six-time AMA National Champion, and Chad Reed, the 2009 Pro Motocross 450 Class Champion, and will also feature the return of Michael Byrne, the winning coach from the RedBud combine. This trio will be joined by veteran racer Broc Tickle, who currently serves as a consultant and test rider for Kawasaki. Education surrounding the critical areas of fitness and nutrition will be spearheaded by two of the sport’s most respected trainers who were both former pros themselves in Seth Rarick and Gareth Swanepoel.