Scouting Moto Combine Is Back At Ironman Raceway
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 2022 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, will host its second gathering of the summer as part of the penultimate round of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. Indiana’s Ironman Raceway will provide the setting for the top amateur prospects in the country to showcase their talents on Friday, August 26, which will take place on the eve of the Tucker Freight Lines Ironman National.
“Following an impressive opening gathering last month at RedBud and another memorable week of racing at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s at the beginning of this month, we’re eager to welcome the sport’s finest amateur talent to Ironman Raceway,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Many of the athletes invited to Ironman are coming off tremendous performances at Loretta’s and are peaking at an opportune time. This sets the stage for what we expect to be an exciting and competitive gathering at Ironman, where they’ll be able to gain invaluable insight from our expert coaches and trainers that could benefit them even more on the track.”
A collection of 25 of the top A & B class riders in the country, handpicked by each respective manufacturer, will comprise the field of prospects for the Ironman gathering. This talent-laden collection of amateur talent features the likes of 2022 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winner Caden Braswell, as well as AMA Amateur Racer of the Year Avery Long and AMA Amateur National Motocross 250 B Champion Daxton Bennick. High profile prospect Chance Hymas will also look to make his presence felt at Ironman before he makes the move to the pro ranks.
Athletes will get their first look at the track with a 15-minute morning practice session before transitioning into the educational aspect of the combine that will include classroom-style instruction from rider coaches and trainers, in addition to insights into the various media aspects of the sport. The day culminates with a pair of 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos and formal podium activities following the racing.
The prospects will be divided into four groups, where they will be assigned to one of four highly respected and well-known rider coaches in collaboration with the U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association. The Ironman coaching staff is led by returning coaches Broc Glover, a six-time AMA National Champion, and Chad Reed, the 2009 Pro Motocross 450 Class Champion, and will also feature the return of Michael Byrne, the winning coach from the RedBud combine. This trio will be joined by veteran racer Broc Tickle, who currently serves as a consultant and test rider for Kawasaki. Education surrounding the critical areas of fitness and nutrition will be spearheaded by two of the sport’s most respected trainers who were both former pros themselves in Seth Rarick and Gareth Swanepoel.
This unprecedented access to some of American motocross’ most experienced and successful former racers will offer priceless insight into life at the professional level. The shared advice can be of particular importance on the racetrack, where the guidance from each expert will aim to facilitate the individual success of each prospect during the motos.
One the track, the centerpiece of the Scouting Moto Combine will provide a rare opportunity for prospects to showcase their potential on the motorcycle on one of the most dynamic courses in Pro Motocross, under the watchful eye of key industry personnel from the pro paddock. With a new season looming, the sport’s most prominent race teams will surely have an eye out for new talent.
Following the action-packed festivities on Friday, the prospects at the Scouting Moto Combine will take their turn in the spotlight during Saturday’s highly anticipated Ironman National with a ceremonial parade lap during opening ceremonies.
Ironman Combine Rider List:
Drew Adams / Chattanooga, Tennessee / Kawasaki
Garrett Alumbaugh / Newark, Texas / Honda
Julien Beaumer / Lake Havasu City, Arizona / Yamaha
Daxton Bennick / Morganton, North Carolina / KTM
Logan Best / North Port, Florida / Yamaha
Jordan Biese / Appleton, Wisconsin / Yamaha
Preston Boespflug / Battle Ground, Washington / Kawasaki
Caden Braswell / Little River, South Carolina / GASGAS
Jayden Clough / Elko, Minnesota / Yamaha
Trevor Colip / Bowling Green, Indiana / GASGAS
Evan Ferry / Largo, Florida / Yamaha
Mark Fineis / Westfield, Indiana / KTM
Dane Folsom / Francisco, Indiana / KTM
Lucas Geistler / Newark, Illinois / KTM
Chance Hymas / Pocatello, Idaho / Honda
Matti Jorgensen / Pompano, Florida / KTM
Gage Linville / Cordele, Georgia / Yamaha
Avery Long / New London, Minnesota / Yamaha
Patrick Murphy / Clinton, Iowa / Yamaha
Crockett Myers / Anderson, Texas / Yamaha
Keegan Rowley / Channahon, Illinois / KTM
Noah Stevens / Danbury, North Carolina / KTM
Evan Stice / Carmen, Idaho / Honda
Enzo Temmerman / Visalia, California / Kawasaki
Leo Tucker / East Dubuque, Iowa / KTM