And how in the world did he end up here at the Budds Creek National for round 10 of Pro Motocross in the U.S.?

“Yeah, it all came together really fast,” answered Farres. “I was on a little holiday in Spain, and the team called me. They called me on a Friday and wanted me there on Monday. I didn’t even think about it. I just organized everything and arranged a flight. I was supposed to stay only for a week, but things were going good and the guys wanted to see me riding more. So from there, they offered me to ride at Budds Creek this weekend.”

And when asked just what sort of result would lead to Guillem Salles walking out of the Budds Creek pits with a smile on his face come Sunday evening in Maryland?

“The top 10,” he said resolutely.

Then came Saturday, August 20, 2022. Budds Creek Motocross Park playing host in Mechanicsville, Maryland. The Budds Creek National. So just how did Guillem Farres’ U.S. race debut shake out? On Sunday afternoon and less than 24 hours after competing in his premiere American motocross event, he reflected back on just what the afternoon delivered up.

“I mean, first of all, I think while I was there, I didn’t even realize that I was racing in an AMA National because that has always been my dream, you know?” smiled Guillem on Sunday night. “I mean it is crazy. If you would have told me at the beginning of the season that I was going to race an outdoor race here in America, I wouldn’t have believed it. It was nice. The first practice session was really short. You could do four or five laps. Actually, I felt really good. The bike is really, really good. I felt good the whole practice and everything. I felt a little bit slower in the second practice session. I don’t know if I was stressing out too much or something. The first practice, though, was really good.

“In timed practice, my goal was to be in the top 10 so I could get a good gate pick. I went to the gate and didn’t know anything about it. The mechanics helped me prepare my gate and I was really impressed. From there they played the American National Anthem, and it was so cool. It was cool to be there on the gate. It was a crazy feeling. And everyone was really friendly. The crowd was unbelievable. Everyone here loves the sport, and the fans were cheering so much.”