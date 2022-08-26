FOUR TO GO (Matthes)

What a season it's been on the track in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Four-time outdoor champion Eli Tomac has one point up on Chase Sexton and this weekend’s race at Ironman should prove to be pivotal I would think. We've seen some unforced errors from Chase Sexton (he was able to overcome one of them to win the second moto) and Tomac missed his chance for some breathing room in his second moto at Budds Creek. No matter who wins this thing, both of these guys have provided us with some cool memories this summer. When I was once a mechanic I never had a championship chase to worry about but I've been on teams that did and worked closely with the wrenches behind all of this. These guys are great mechanics, but you always want to try to not think about all the things that could go wrong on the motorcycle when it's out there. You don't want to change what you've normally been doing. As a team as the whole, don't alter your routines or try something new on the bike at this point.

This title could mean so much to both Yamaha and Eli Tomac as it's probably Tomac's last outdoor season and he'd love nothing better than go out a winner and do something he's never done before as in, win both 450 titles in the same season. Yamaha would love to win the 450MX title two years in a row of course, and Honda, well I don't have to tell you that they haven't won a 450 title since some guy named Carmichael left which is a lonnngggg time ago at this point.

Can't wait to watch how this unfolds!

DV12's Take on the Takeout (DC)

Longtime factory rider and GP/SX/Outdoor National winner David Vuillemin no longer works with Dylan Ferrandis, but he did have an opinion of the takeout at Budds Creek, as well as the video that Justin Barcia posted. We thought we'd share what he posted here:

To be honest, I don't understand how this video changes people's mind about Barcia action...

He gets passed clean from the inside in an off camber. He could've let off, braked instead of forcing the issue. Dylan made the pass. He knows the track and where he was and by forcing the issue that would put him super tight, or in this case off the track, for the next turn He jumps off the track inside the yellow marker. He had another opportunity to jump on the brakes but decided to keep his momentum to make a counterattack. He went straight to the exit of the corner to make the pass. Once again, he just cut the track or went off the track, put it the way you want, and went to the exit of the corner to pass someone. Cutting the track to go block pass someone isn't very allowed and it's very dangerous... There's no way Dylan knew Barcia was gonna do that because he squeezed the inside and left no room for a counterattack. I've ridden there before. I've raced Budds Creek many times. I took that turn many times. I can put myself on that turn with someone doing what Barcia did and I can put myself making the turn like Dylan did. I can assure you if you'd see a drone footage of this action, you'd be like, WTF was he thinking!

Hey, Watch It!

Check out Kellen Brauer’s Race Examination from the Budds Creek National: