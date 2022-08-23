Entering the Budds Creek National, round ten of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Chase Sexton led Eli Tomac by a single point in one of the closest championship battles in history. Right off the start of the first moto the duo were both inside the top ten and we expected to see a battle break out. Until Sexton flipped over the bars and went down, losing a ton of positions. The Honda HRC rider remounted but then got collected in a mistake from another rider that cost the #23 even more positions. Sexton had to fight back from about 35th, while Tomac charged to the race lead. Tomac won the moto and Sexton finished seventh. Still with a second moto left to go, Tomac gained 11 points on Sexton that moto, unofficially taking the points lead.

In moto two, Sexton got into the lead after passing both Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson but then coughed it back up when he tipped over in a turn. The #23 once again worked from third back up to first before taking the moto win. Tomac struggled late in the second moto to get around Ryan Dungey and finished fifth. Sexton finished 7-1 for fourth overall as Tomac finished 1-5 for second overall. Somehow, Tomac gained only two points on Sexton on the day, as the two swapped positions in the standings, although only one point remains the difference.

After the race, PulpMX’s Steve Matthes caught up to Sexton to get his take on the day.

Racer X: Worst moto of the year, moto one. But to me, it all started in practice. You got a decent time there were some sketchy moments. Did you wake up on the wrong side of the bed?

Chase Sexton: Yeah, the vibe wasn’t there today. Big vibe guy. [Laughs] Practice I didn’t feel like it was like...honestly, I was sketchier at Unadilla, I thought, in practice. And then this weekend I was just like, kinda rushing the turns and burying it. First practice I went off the track almost by Henry Hill. That was really my only sketchy moment. I was just kinda riding like a meathead.

And then first moto I got a good start and in that corner I hit neutral. I went to get on the gas and got forward and the front end just tucked, I was in neutral. So yeah, wasn’t ideal. I think I went from 35th to seventh. I would have been fine if I didn’t crash twice. But I got into it with Tanner Ward.