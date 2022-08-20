2022 Team USA Motocross of Nations Team Announced

Pickerington, Ohio — The United States will be represented by three of its fastest motocross racers at the 2022 Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Motocross of Nations, which returns to American soil at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Mich., on Sept. 23-25.

The 2022 U.S. Motocross of Nations team includes 2022 AMA Supercross 450SX Champion Eli Tomac, 2021 AMA Supercross 250SX West Champion Justin Cooper, and AMA Supercross 450SX competitor Chase Sexton.

“We’ve put together a strong team of riders for the Motocross of Nations this year,” said AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier, “and we believe Eli, Justin and Chase — all talented, accomplished racers — can put the U.S. on the top step of the podium in front of the home crowd at RedBud. I look forward to watching them take on the world for the United States this September.”

Team captain Tomac will be competing on the U.S. Motocross of Nations team for the fourth time and will race in the event’s MXGP Class.

“It’s an honor to be racing for Team USA this year at Motocross of Nations,” Tomac said. “I believe our team is very strong this year and we have a great shot at winning, but we will never underestimate our competitors and the challenge of the event itself. The race pace has been at an all-time high in the [Pro Motocross] series, so I’m looking forward to putting our speed, pace, and consistency to the test. With the race at RedBud we will be more motivated than ever to have a top-step result.”

Cooper will be competing on the team for the second time, racing in the MX2 Class.

“It means a lot to me to be picked to represent Team USA,” Cooper said, “especially because it’s in our country this year. Just like in 2019, I will give everything I have to represent my country right. It’s an honor and I’m so excited to be picked for the MX2 Class.”

It will be Sexton’s inaugural appearance in Motocross of Nations competition, and he will race in the Open Class.

“I’m super-stoked to be picked for the Motocross of Nations,” Sexton said. “It’s been a dream of mine ever since I was little, watching Ricky Carmichael, Travis Pastrana, James Stewart and the other Team USA riders. It’s such a cool race —something like no other. I went to the Motocross of Nations at RedBud in 2018 and got to watch, and now I’m excited to race it. It’s going to be special for me, having grown up like two hours away from RedBud, because it’s my home race. I’m stoked about it, and the goal is to hopefully go there and win.”

AMA Motocross Hall of Fame Legend Roger DeCoster will again manage the U.S. team as it strives to secure the world championship. DeCoster, who heads up KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna’s racing efforts in AMA Supercross and the Pro Motocross series, took part in six victorious FIM Motocross of Nations teams back in the 1960s and 1970s, and is a five-time motocross World Champion.

“I am really happy with the way things are coming along for the Motocross of Nations at Red Bud,” said Roger DeCoster. “Clearly there is a different feel than recent past years. We now have the best three riders, and their teams are excited to go. Nine events have gone by since we won in France and the pressure will be enormous, but I feel that the way they have been racing, Eli, Chase and Justin will be up to the task.”

The FIM Motocross of Nations — which emerged in post-war Europe in 1947 — is one of the world’s most high-profile motorsports events. National teams from across the globe compete for a combined score to determine the overall championship-winning country.

The U.S. team still holds the record as all-time leader in FIM Motocross of Nations overall team victories, having won the event 22 times — 20 of them with DeCoster as team manager. The last time the U.S. team claimed a Motocross of Nations victory was in 2011.