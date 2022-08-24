2 | #3 | Eli Tomac | Cortez, CO | Yamaha YZ450F | 1-5

Well, at the end of the day, glass half full, ET is leaving the race with the points lead and he went in without it. So, there’s that. The flipside is he had this thing won with a good start in moto two and he didn’t get it. He raced hard to get to fifth, but I have a few theories on why he couldn’t get Dungey and Roczen (who were right there!). It was either A-He was a bit tired (it was hot, and he worked hard to get up there) B-His paddle tire that works so well on the starts (usually) was not working so well on the hard packed Budds track, C-He felt fine and just couldn’t find a place to get Dungey on a tough to pass Budds track, or D-All of the above. You pick but either way, if Tomac loses this title, he’ll look back to second moto at Budds and wonder what could’ve been.

3 | #94 | Ken Roczen | Germany | Honda CRF450R WE | 3-3

Good day for Kenny, great starts and yeah, he was off the leaders’ pace, but he’s back on the podium for the first time, since…checks notes…Thunder Valley! The biggest silly season thing out there is what is Kenny going to do for 2023 and beyond? His deal is up with Honda, he’s not signed, and it seems like things are going pretty slowly for someone like him. To me, he’s only got Honda to ride for and they could use him as well for 450SX next year so what’s taking so long? I asked Kenny about it last week on text and he told me he’s not worried about it and no he didn’t ride a Yamaha.

4 | #23 | Chase Sexton | La Moille, IL | Honda CRF450R WE | 7-1

Sexton had his worst moto of the year in the first moto and that followed a practice session where he crashed once and almost went off the track in a high-speed part. Rough start to the day for him (he crashed with Canadian Tanner Ward in moto one, which I was hoping he wouldn’t hold against Canada, but he said he didn’t, he said he likes Ward-whew!) but second moto, he crashed and still rebounded with a big win. That’s what you got to do—somehow salvage what you can when your day isn’t going the way you want to. I know James Stewart said that his first moto crash was because Tomac passed him and maybe got to him mentally but I’m not buying that. He just caught and passed ET last week, I think he knows he has the raw speed to beat ET and one pass isn’t going to rattle him.

5 | #5 | Ryan Dungey | Belle Plaine, MN | KTM 450 SX-F FE | 4-4

Ah man, a 4-4 for 5th? Who is this…Phil Nicoletti? Ryan told me afterwards that this race was the best he’s ridden all year, he led laps (crowd loved that!) and was in the fight the whole time. Also, I would bet he’s coming back for 2023 as well, he said that he’s thinking of that, and my “people” say that it’s looking good. SX and MX is what I hear but I guess we’ll see.