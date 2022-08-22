Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Finland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Australian MX
Coolum
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Charente Martime
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 27
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Sun Sep 4
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

August 22, 2022 9:30am
by:

lucas oil ama pro motocross championship

Round 10 (of 12) — Budds Creek National — Budds Creek Motocross Park — Mechanicsville, Maryland

250 Class

Motocross

Budds Creek - 250

August 20, 2022
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States1 - 2 Husqvarna FC 250
2Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan3 - 1 Kawasaki KX250F
3Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 3 Honda CRF250R
4Michael Mosiman
Michael Mosiman		 Sebastopol, CA United States United States4 - 7 GasGas MC 250F
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States9 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
6Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States United States7 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
7Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States United States5 - 8 KTM 250 SX-F
8Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia8 - 9 Honda CRF250R
9Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain Spain6 - 13 Yamaha YZ250F
10Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States United States14 - 10 Suzuki RM-Z250
Full Results
RJ Hampshire
RJ Hampshire Align Media

450 Class

Motocross

Budds Creek - 450

August 20, 2022
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States2 - 2 KAW KX450SR
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States1 - 5 Yamaha YZ450F
3Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany3 - 3 Honda CRF450R
4Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States7 - 1 Honda CRF450R
5Ryan Dungey Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States United States4 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
6Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States United States5 - 7 Yamaha YZ450F
7Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States United States9 - 6 Kawasaki KX450
8Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States10 - 9 KTM 450 SX-F
9Malcolm Stewart
Malcolm Stewart		 Haines City, FL United States United States12 - 11 Husqvarna FC 450
10Fredrik Noren Fredrik Noren Lidköping Sweden Sweden16 - 10 KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson Align Media

Championship Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia433
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan396
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia390
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States346
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States274
6Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States251
7Seth Hammaker
Bainbridge, PA United States207
8Michael Mosiman
Sebastopol, CA United States201
9Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States198
10Levi Kitchen
Washougal, WA United States180
Full Standings

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States449
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States448
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States369
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany344
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States303
6Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States302
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States259
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States253
9Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States218
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States176
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 17 (of 18) — MXGP of Charente Martime — St. Jean d'Angely, France

MX2

MXGP

MXGP of Charente Martime (France) - MX2

August 21, 2022
St. Jean d'Angely
St. Jean d'Angely France
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France2 - 1 KTM
2Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France1 - 2 Yamaha
3Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium3 - 7 Yamaha
4Tom Guyon Tom Guyon France France9 - 3 KTM
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Belgium7 - 6 KTM
6Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany4 - 10 GasGas
7Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway10 - 5 Kawasaki
8Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy6 - 9 GasGas
9Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands Netherlands13 - 4 Husqvarna
10Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark5 - 12 Kawasaki
Full Results
Tom Vialle
Tom Vialle KTM Images/Ray Archer

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of Charente Martime (France) - MXGP

August 21, 2022
St. Jean d'Angely
St. Jean d'Angely France
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia2 - 1 Honda
2Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland1 - 3 Yamaha
3Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain4 - 2 GasGas
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France3 - 5 Kawasaki
5Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France5 - 4 Yamaha
6Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands6 - 8 Yamaha
7Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa South Africa8 - 7 Yamaha
8Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia11 - 6 Husqvarna
9Mitchell Evans Mitchell Evans Australia Australia7 - 11 Honda
10Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy Italy9 - 10 GasGas
Full Results
Tim Gajser
Tim Gajser Yamaha Racing

Championship Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium710
2Tom Vialle France708
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany564
4Kevin Horgmo Norway503
5Thibault Benistant France481
6Mikkel Haarup Denmark435
7Kay De Wolf Netherlands410
8Andrea Adamo Italy410
9Stephen Rubini France373
10Liam Everts Belgium286
Full Standings

MXGP

Tim Gajser has clinched the 2022 MXGP title early.

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia721
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland615
3Jorge Prado Spain557
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands553
5Maxime Renaux France540
6Brian Bogers Netherlands406
7Ruben Fernandez Spain380
8Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa379
9Pauls Jonass Latvia350
10Mitchell Evans Australia296
Full Standings

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

13 (of 17) — Mission Sacramento Mile — Cal Expo – Sacramento, California

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

Championship Standings

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

AMA National Enduro Series

Round 6 (of 10) — Grassman National Enduro — Chandlersville, Ohio

Overall Results

1. Grant Baylor (GG)
2. Craig Delong (Hsq)
3. Trevor Bollinger (Hsq)
4. Steward Baylor (Yam)
5. Josh Toth (KTM)
6. Ryder Lafferty (GG)
7. Ricky Russell (GG)
8. Evan Smith (Bet)
9. Ben Nelko (Hon)
10. Thad Duvall (Hsq)

Grant Baylor (GasGas)
Grant Baylor (GasGas) Shan Moore

Overall Standings

Other Championship Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)

Through Round 9 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States187
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States141
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States109
6Lyndon Snodgrass Australia108
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States105
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States101
9Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States90
10Josh Strang Inverell Australia84
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia198
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States175
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States167
4Ruy Barbosa Chile153
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States143
6Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States132
7Benjamin Herrera Chile128
8Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States106
9Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand106
10Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States97
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States226
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States216
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States168
4Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States145
6Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States121
7Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States115
8Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States113
9Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States103
10Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States94
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia221
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States212
3Rachael Archer New Zealand202
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States138
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada131
6Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States108
7Brandy Richards 100
8Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States97
9Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States96
10Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States91
Full Standings

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross450SX
Christian Craig (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Chance Hymas (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX Futures
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim Gajser (Honda)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

TBD		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Caden Braswell (GasGas)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
All 2022 ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Ryder McNabb (Honda)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Josh Toth (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Cody Barnes (Honda)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
Read Now
October 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now