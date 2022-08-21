Main image by Mitch Kendra

With each race we have seen this summer in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the racing continues to get better and better. Mechanicsville’s Budds Creek Motocross Park played host this weekend as the beautiful facility and historic circuit delivered yet another incredible day of racing in both classes—despite the humid Maryland weather.

Chase Sexton entered the day with a single point advantage over Eli Tomac. And somehow, after being on the ground twice and outside the top 30 early in the first moto—which Tomac won—Sexton leaves with only a single point deficit! The championship remains up for grabs between the two riders. Let’s get into it.

The first 450 Class moto was yet another dominating ride by Eli Tomac. He started well inside the top ten but made his way into P1 rather quickly. He bested Ryan Dungey and Ken Roczen to take over the lead, then checked out, leading the final 14 laps before taking his 11th moto win of the summer. Behind him, championship leader Sexton ran into trouble. The Honda HRC rider was in the drop section that sends riders onto ground level even with the start straight when he said he ran into neutral and did a front flip over the bars and front of the bike. Remounting outside the top 20, Sexton ran into more trouble when Canadian Tanner Ward tipped over in a turn directly in front of him only a few sections later, taking down the #23 as well. Things went south for the Honda HRC rider in a hurry! From there, Sexton had to work to limit the damage as his championship rival was moving from about fifth into the eventual lead. Sexton did what he could, finishing seventh. But he lost 11 points in the moto, with Tomac unofficially taking the points lead ahead of the second moto of the day. Quickly, things looked to be going Tomac’s way. The #23 was in need of a big ride come the final gate drop. And when he needed it, Sexton rebounded…Twice.