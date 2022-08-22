Following Saturday’s Budds Creek National, Justin Barcia received a penalty. Despite finishing the second moto in eighth place, Barcia rider received no points for said eighth-place finish following a disqualification. We are still learning about the specifics of the incident, but it sounds like Barcia had a run in with Dylan Ferrandis.
Barcia finished eighth in moto one, Ferrandis finished sixth and then the two were battling one another while inside the top ten in the second moto. Suddenly, the TV broadcast picked up Ferrandis in the mechanics' area after it appeared he had gone down, and then the #1 rode back to the Yamaha pits.
Barcia crossed the finish line in the moto in eighth place but was officially disqualified shortly after the race. The #51’s 8-DQ means he received no points in the second moto, so his 13 points from moto one stand alone to earn him 14th overall on the day. Again, we are still learning more info on the situation and we are still waiting for the full Pro Motocross post-race penalty report from the weekend to be uploaded, but the results are official about the disqualification.
Barcia was given a six-month probation for aggressive riding in Monster Energy AMA Supercross at round three in San Diego for his move on Justin Bogle in the 450SX main event, which he then violated with an aggressive block pass on Jason Anderson in the 450SX main event at the Indianapolis Supercross in late March. The next morning, Barcia retained his second-place finish in the race but received a three-point penalty in the championship and a $3,000 fine. Then, at the finale, he put on an overly-aggressive move on Malcolm Stewart for third place in the final main event of the season in Salt Lake City. Because of the nature of the move on Stewart, Barcia received a penalty that included the loss of 10 championship points and a fine (the amount was undisclosed).
However, we believe the six-month probation only remained in place for supercross, so when Pro Motocross began this summer, Barcia began this championship with a clean slate. We will see the extent of his penalty in the post-race report from the AMA within the next day or so.
While neither Barcia nor the TLD Red Bull GasGas team has commented publicly on the incident (the team press release does not even mention a penalty), you can scroll down to see the comments from Ferrandis' camp.
Budds Creek National 450 Class Overall Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|17 Laps
|1:57.348
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jason Anderson
|+04.236
|1:57.310
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Ken Roczen
|+08.600
|1:58.175
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Ryan Dungey
|+09.606
|1:57.796
|Belle Plaine, MN
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|+10.385
|1:57.997
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Joey Savatgy
|+11.186
|1:58.265
|Thomasville, GA
|Kawasaki KX450
|7
|Christian Craig
|+34.583
|1:58.986
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|+54.442
|1:58.770
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|+1:01.153
|2:00.046
|Lidköping
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11
|
Malcolm Stewart
|+1:04.724
|2:00.761
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|12
|
Dean Wilson
|+1:07.249
|2:01.415
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450
|13
|Alex Martin
|+1:24.090
|2:01.500
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ450F
|14
|Shane McElrath
|+1:29.994
|2:01.517
|Canton, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|15
|Garrett Marchbanks
|+1:54.584
|2:01.724
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ450F
|16
|Antonio Cairoli
|+1:59.627
|2:03.704
|Patti, Sicily
|KTM 450 SX-F
450 Class Championship Standings
Ferrandis’ wife Nastasia posted the following on her Instagram story on Saturday night.
Last night, Ferrandis himself took to Instagram to express his thoughts:
"Budds Creek moto 2 I got T-bone by barcia, pretty normal from him, but this time he went off track in the previous corner where I passed him, gained time off track and went straight into me and made me crash.
At this point I don’t really care about that but I just wonder how can his Team, sponsor, family, friends, trainer, fan… can support that ?
Yeah he got disqualified but he will do it again next weekend and every other races and nothing will change… No sportsmanship and bad image for our sport.
Very sore today I hope I can make it to next race at 100%."
[Update: Monday, August 22 at 2 p.m. ET]
Barcia has posted the footage from the GoPro inside of his front number plate. While the footage does not show the exact point of contact or where Barcia's head was looking, the #51 machine does go off the track and then come back on, go wide (knowing Ferrandis is out there) and make contact with Ferrandis and then slows down going down the drop. Below is Barcia's full post:
"3 sides to every story his, mine and the truth.
Here is the GoPro footage showing I didn’t T-bone anyone and me going off the track and that the hit was a racing incident."