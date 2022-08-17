Hunter Lawrence: Same as what the boys said. It was different. I don’t remember last year if they went and ripped a bunch of the track before the motos so that was a bit different. But yeah, it was pretty hard packed and slippery. It was different bumps, not the traditional into the ruts bumps, there were some gnarly square edged acceleration bumps before the braking bumps developed. It was definitely different. A bit of a curveball to what everyone was expecting for Unadilla, I think.

Is there a section on the track that makes Unadilla unique? And if you could change any part of the track, which section would that be?

Shimoda: The U-turn where you go down, it literally screws you.

Lawrence: I mean every section that has a name, Screw-U, the Skyshot, I think they’re all pretty significant to Unadilla otherwise they wouldn’t have names. If I could change one section, specifically today, that one right hander before the tabletop where Jett [Lawrence] crashed in the first moto, that one was pretty sucky. It was just potholes and wasn’t real fun. Other than that, everything else was pretty cool.