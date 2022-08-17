It doesn’t matter who was or wasn’t there this year or any year before that, what matters is that Gajser has been there. For a rider who earned the nickname “Gumby” due to his spectacular crashes early in his MXGP career, Gajser has developed into one of the most dependable MXGP talents ever. He has now competed in 89 consecutive Grand Prix’s dating back to the 2018 MXGP of Argentina when he missed the opening round that year after fracturing his jaw in a preseason race. The gritty Slovenian only missed that one race as he returned for the MXGP of The Netherlands just two weeks later. The dependability and tenacity to always try to line up on the gate no matter what the circumstances, has now culminated into Gajser’s fourth MXGP title.

Four titles in the premier World Championship classification is rare. With his fourth title, Gajser has now entered an exclusive list of just nine riders who have four premier class titles to their name. He’s also just the third person to accomplish the feat since the now named MXGP class was established in 2003. Before that, seven other riders in the prior 46 years of the World Championship also were able to rack up four premier titles, but any rider doing so before then was able to do so in either the 250cc or 500cc classes.

Gajser also became just the fourth rider who was not of Belgian nationality to accomplish the feat. Stefan Everts, Joel Robert, Roger De Coster, Joel Smets, and Georges Jobe are the five Belgians who have four or more premiere class titles to their credit. Stefan Everts, of course, has nine premier titles but his record is all over the board as what constituted the “premier class” when he raced was ever changing. Everts has two titles in the 500cc class, three titles in the 250cc class, one MXGP title, and three MX1 titles. Behind that, Antonio Cairoli has five MX1 titles and two MXGP titles to compile seven premier class titles to his resume. Robert won six 250cc titles, De Coster won five 500cc titles, while Smets and Jobe also each won five titles between the 650cc, 500cc, and 250cc classes respectively.