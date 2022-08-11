Second Annual Ryan Dungey Foundation Opportunity Awaits Ride Day: September 10

The following press release is from the The Ryan Dungey Foundation:

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — The Ryan Dungey Foundation, a growing nonprofit organization established by the nine-time AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Champion, is pleased to announce the return of its second annual signature fundraising event. Opportunity Awaits, a ride day for everyone, will take place on Saturday, September 10, from Southern California’s Fox Raceway. Registration to get involved in this special event is now open.

“I am excited to bring back our signature event. It’s an opportunity to build off the incredible turnout we had last year and focus on our growing and passionate community,” explained Dungey. “As we continue to give back to our beneficiaries, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and All Kids Bike, it remains important to me that we invest back into our industry, with the hope that we can get more kids on two wheels. Opportunity Awaits provides an avenue to do just that, we encourage any and everyone to come check it out.”

The ride day at Fox Raceway presents the ideal opportunity to embrace our collective love of two wheels and introduce the next generation to this thrill first-hand. It is a day everyone can experience the joy of riding in a safe, controlled environment. Experienced riders will enjoy one of the premier tracks in Southern California while kids will have the chance to climb aboard a variety of demo bikes from event supporters. Best of all, with your support, the valuable funds raised will further drive our commitment to helping children live a healthy lifestyle and support the fight against childhood cancer.