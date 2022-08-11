Results Archive
ODI Announces New PeeWee Handlebars

August 11, 2022 4:55pm | by:
The following press release is from ODI:

PEE WEE PODIUM HANDLEBAR UPGRADE KIT

Includes Billet Aluminum Bar Mounts, Billet Rear Brake Perch with rotational clamp & SX8 EVA High-Density Handlebar Pad. Built for PEEWEE 50’s with ¾”diameter handlebar.  Specifically designed for riders looking for a taller bar more aggressive bar with less sweep for racing. 

PEE WEE UPGRADE HANDLEBAR KIT:

  • PEE-WEE ¾” (19mm) Diameter to match OEM sizing
  • Constructed of durable 7075 heat treated Alloy
  • Solid ODI Crossbar for improved strength
  • Knurled left slide improves grip-to-bar adhesion
  • Laser Etched ODI graphics

  • INCLUDES:

    • PEE WEE 19mm Race Handlebar 620w/84h/65r/145c/65s/160controls
    • Billet Aluminum Bar Mounts
    • Billet Rear Brake Perch with rotator (designed for use with OEM Lever)
    • SX8 EVA High-Density Handlebar Pad

For more information, visit www.odigrips.com.

