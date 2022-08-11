ODI Announces New PeeWee Handlebars
August 11, 2022 4:55pm | by: Press Release
The following press release is from ODI:
PEE WEE PODIUM HANDLEBAR UPGRADE KIT
Includes Billet Aluminum Bar Mounts, Billet Rear Brake Perch with rotational clamp & SX8 EVA High-Density Handlebar Pad. Built for PEEWEE 50’s with ¾”diameter handlebar. Specifically designed for riders looking for a taller bar more aggressive bar with less sweep for racing.
PEE WEE UPGRADE HANDLEBAR KIT:
- PEE-WEE ¾” (19mm) Diameter to match OEM sizing
- Constructed of durable 7075 heat treated Alloy
- Solid ODI Crossbar for improved strength
- Knurled left slide improves grip-to-bar adhesion
- Laser Etched ODI graphics
INCLUDES:
- PEE WEE 19mm Race Handlebar 620w/84h/65r/145c/65s/160controls
- Billet Aluminum Bar Mounts
- Billet Rear Brake Perch with rotator (designed for use with OEM Lever)
- SX8 EVA High-Density Handlebar Pad
For more information, visit www.odigrips.com.
