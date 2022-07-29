How did the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch come about? When was it first started? We take you through the journey of its inception.

In this special edition of the Racer X Podcast produced in 2018, Brett Smith of @wewentfast takes us on a documentary-style journey into the genesis of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and what amateur racing life was like before 1982. Characters include Ron and Dick Lechien, Davey Coombs, Rita Coombs, Todd DeHoop, Tim Cotter, Rick “Super Hunky” Seiman, and more.

When the family is hanging out together at the Ranch this weekend, this podcast is a great listen!