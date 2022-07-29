Shane McElrath Confirms End of Husqvarna Fill-In Deal
Shane McElrath’s time as a fill-in rider with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna has officially come to a close. Following injuries to both Dean Wilson and Malcolm Stewart, McElrath was brought onto the team as a fill-in rider initially for the first four rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. However, with Wilson and Stewart still sidelined indefinitely at the time, McElrath remained on a #12 Husqvarna FC 450.
But now that the Husqvarna team is expecting to have both Dean Wilson and Malcolm Stewart back for the ninth-round Unadilla National, McElrath’s time with the team has come to an end.
The post-race Husqvarna press release stated, “fill-in rider Shane McElrath lined up for his final bout with the team at Washougal.”
The #12 said the following in the release:
“Washougal was a tough race day. I had pretty good qualifying session but as the track developed more, I struggled on finding a flow out there. I’m happy with my effort and the progress that we’ve made. It’s not easy out there. I’m content with where we’re at but I know I have some more to give and I’m going to keep working regardless of what the future holds. I’m just happy for this opportunity and it’s definitely taught me a lot, so I’m excited.”
Today, McElrath confirmed on social media that his team with the team is over. Below is his full post:
“Man! What a summer it has been. Started out the summer on a 4 race fill-in with the @rockstarenergy @husqvarnafactoryracing team and thankfully it turned in to 8! Want to thank the whole Austrian group for the opportunity to represent them and work alongside of everyone. Thank you @hinzfifty7 @nramsey25 @ultibro @amos528 @toddbrown3500 for the hard work, the great time, and for letting me get behind the gate again!”
McElrath recorded four top-ten overall finishes and five top-ten moto finishes in his 16 motos with Husqvarna—his best a fifth in the second moto at the Thunder Valley National. In his final ride with the Austrian brand, McElrath finished 14-10 for 13th overall and received the RC Battery Hard Charger Award after going from 34th officially after the first full lap to 14th at the checkered flag following a first-turn pileup.
Our Kris Keefer took to Twitter last night to say he believes McElrath will be on a Yamaha YZ450F for the final rounds, although the #12 has not officially announced his plans just yet. The ninth-round Unadilla National is set for August 13 in New Berlin, New York.
Heard Mcelrath on a privateer Yamaha for last four rounds.— Kris Keefer (@KKeefer120) July 28, 2022