Shane McElrath’s time as a fill-in rider with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna has officially come to a close. Following injuries to both Dean Wilson and Malcolm Stewart, McElrath was brought onto the team as a fill-in rider initially for the first four rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. However, with Wilson and Stewart still sidelined indefinitely at the time, McElrath remained on a #12 Husqvarna FC 450.

But now that the Husqvarna team is expecting to have both Dean Wilson and Malcolm Stewart back for the ninth-round Unadilla National, McElrath’s time with the team has come to an end.

The post-race Husqvarna press release stated, “fill-in rider Shane McElrath lined up for his final bout with the team at Washougal.”

The #12 said the following in the release:

“Washougal was a tough race day. I had pretty good qualifying session but as the track developed more, I struggled on finding a flow out there. I’m happy with my effort and the progress that we’ve made. It’s not easy out there. I’m content with where we’re at but I know I have some more to give and I’m going to keep working regardless of what the future holds. I’m just happy for this opportunity and it’s definitely taught me a lot, so I’m excited.”

Today, McElrath confirmed on social media that his team with the team is over.