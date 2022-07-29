Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Brian Bogers
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 7
Articles
Full Schedule
People You Didn't Realize Raced Loretta's: MacKenzie McAdoo

People You Didn't Realize Raced Loretta's MacKenzie McAdoo

July 29, 2022 2:30pm
by:

With the 41st edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the names you might not know raced Loretta Lynn’s. Of the thousands of people who have raced at the Ranch, not everyone has gone on to race at the professional level. But several are industry members, the parents/siblings of current pro racers, and people who became well-known outside of the motocross industry. So, in this year’s countdown we are going to highlight some names that make you say, “Wait, they raced at Loretta’s?!”

Recommended Reading

They say Loretta’s is the World’s Greatest Family Motocross Vacation, so it’s no surprise to see plenty of moms, dads, siblings, and more appearing in the Loretta Lynn’s Vault results together. There are many examples, but today we pluck Sioux City, Iowa’s, Mackenzie McAdoo from the list. Her brother is current Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Cameron McAdoo. Hey, Cam has gone on to win supercross races, but he admits big sis set the pace in the house early on.

“She deserves it, she’s a badass!” wrote Cameron to us in a text. “She was faster than me until I got on a supermini!”

Having someone to chase at every track helped push Cameron to go faster.

“Yeah. I definitely give her tons of credit for being where I am today,” he said. “She made me so competitive because she beat me up all my life. She was always better than me at everything!”

Well there you have it, brotherly love toward big sis. Family time really means something when it comes to Loretta’s.

Check out MacKenzie McAdoo’s Loretta Lynn’s results.

Read Now
September 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now