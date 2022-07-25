First real break of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after the Washougal National and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works, host Steve Matthes will welcome in Cade Clason and “Vital Jamie” Guida in-studio to talk about Cade’s day at Washougal MX Park, look at the series in general, and more.

Honda’s Chase Sexton did it, in what he told us was his biggest national win ever, Sexton took the overall at Washougal with a pair of great rides in going 2-1. He stopped Tomac’s streak at eight straight moto wins and kept the points deficit at five. He’ll call in to talk about the day in Washington and more.

Justin Cooper got his first moto win of the year at Washougal and got on the podium as well. We’ll have Justin on for the first time this year to talk about his return to the top step, his outdoor season, 2023 plans, and more.

Hey look at Benny Bloss! Two motos in the top ten and he’s been on a real roll lately in the 450MX class. We’ll talk to Bloss about his new consistency, thoughts on being a privateer on the team, working with Jericho again, and more.

