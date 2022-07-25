KTM’s Tom Vialle Set to Race in U.S. in 2023, Everts & Adamo Set for MX2

Although full details of Vialle’s plans had yet to be announced, KTM confirmed the 2023 MX2 roster via a press release.

Vialle finished third overall on Sunday, finishing 7-4 in the motos. The #28 is currently second in the MX2 standings behind Yamaha’s Jago Geerts. Geerts (590 points) leads Vialle (567 points) by 23 points with only five rounds remaining.

Below is the full press release from KTM:

Andrea Adamo And Liam Everts To Lead Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MX2 Grand Prix Effort In 2023

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have agreed deals with upcoming stars Andrea Adamo and Liam Everts for the 2023 MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship. The Italian and Belgian will race the KTM 250 SX-F for the multi-title winning team.

Adamo, a former European Champion, is currently in his second season at Grand Prix level and the MX2 class. He ended his debut term in 2021 with 14th place and has quickly accelerated his development to capture a maiden podium result this year at Mantova for the Grand Prix of Lombardia. The 18-year-old has been on the KTM radar for some time and his work ethic, attitude and clear progression has helped Red Bull KTM Factory Racing management take the decision to put him on the KTM 250 SX-F for 2023.

Everts, soon to be 18, is also discovering the full demands of Grand Prix level but has the fortune to be guided by two generations of former world champions in his family. Everts made his mark in EMX125 and EMX250 European Championship competition before stepping full-time in MX2 in 2022 with the DIGA Pro Motocross KTM set-up; the fourth campaign of a five-year KTM plan. He has impressed with top ten results and honed the speed to enter the top five on several occasions.

Adamo and Everts will collaborate closely with the rest of the works crew and will hopefully follow the same excellent career trajectory enjoyed by the likes of Jeffrey Herlings, Jordi Tixier, Pauls Jonass, Jorge Prado and Tom Vialle by filtering into the MX2 line-up. Andrea and Liam will have Herlings as an MXGP teammate in 2023. Adamo follows other successful Italians in Red Bull KTM colors such as Thomas Traversini, David Philippaerts, Tony Cairoli and Mattia Guadagnini while Everts will be the first Belgian in the factory squad since Ken De Dycker almost ten years ago.

“This is really cool news and like a dream come true for me. It’s one of the best race teams in the world so I’m excited and proud to have this opportunity. It makes me already excited for 2023. Tony Cairoli is obviously a big influence and it’s great that I’m able to give Italy another factory rider in Grand Prix. I want to thank the whole Red Bull KTM Factory Racing family for this chance.”

“Next year will be a new challenge and a big one! It’s a dream of mine that is now coming true and such a cool opportunity with be part of Red Bull KTM. We’ll work hard together and push for the ultimate result. I’m already looking forward to it.”

Robert Jonas, Head of Motorsports Offroad:

“Andrea was making good results throughout last season and with a clear sign of improvement almost race after race. Over the winter he has made another good step and finally finished 2nd at the GP in Mantova. He is only 18 years old but knows exactly what he wants and once he is set for a target he won’t back off until he’s reached his target. We can say very much the same about Liam, who has been part of the KTM racing strategy for a few years now and has shown us that he is able to rise up the ladder and meet each new step with maturity and no shortage of that Everts talent. We feel both riders make a good combination for the future and an important new episode in our KTM MX2 program. We strongly believe that with KTM’s backing, Joel on their side and Jeffrey Herlings as their teammate, Andrea and Liam will be able to fight for the MX2 crown within one or two years.”

Today, KTM confirmed Vialle’s transition to the U.S. via a separate press release, which you can read below. The brand announced Vialle will be based on the East Coast and will train under Aldon Baker.

Vialle Transitions to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing North America For 2023 AMA Challenge

Former MX2 world champion and current 2022 title contender, Tom Vialle, will move to the North American wing of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for the next stage of his career trajectory and will attempt the 2023 AMA 250SX and 250MX national series in the USA.

Vialle, who clinched the 2020 MX2 crown, won six Grands Prix and finished 3rd in 2021 and is currently battling intensely for 2022 honors having led the category four times from 14 rounds, will continue to blossom with the factory KTM 250 SX-F but will compete on American soil next year and for the first term of fresh contract extension inked earlier this season.

The 21-year-old has been part of the works team since 2019 where he shone in his rookie GP outing by scoring a win and classifying 4th in the final standings. He was KTM’s ninth MX2 champion the following campaign and has been a leading protagonist in the division since, routinely dominating holeshot counts and being one of the most prolific riders in the class.

Vialle is a keen and skilled supercrosser and before moving to MXGP with the KTM 450 SX-F wanted to follow the path trodden by the likes of countryman and current Red Bull KTM Supercrosser Marvin Musquin by lining-up for the two AMA 250 disciplines. Vialle confirmed his move this week and should be based near the team’s second HQ on the East coast of the United States where KTM have a close training and practicing arrangement with famed specialist Aldon Baker.

Tom’s MX2 berth will be filled by two youngsters, Andrea Adamo and Liam Everts, for 2023.

“We’ve had another strong season this year so far in MX2 and the plan was to move to the MXGP class for 2023 but I really felt this was the best time for me to try and see if I could make it in Supercross. I have a track near my home and there is a SX tradition in my family. I’m desperate to see what I can do, even if I know it is a big learning curve to be ready for 2023. We have to keep realistic, but it is fantastic at the same time that I could speak with Robert, Pit and the guys in the U.S. and to make this happen as part of Red Bull KTM. This GP team is like another family to me, so it will be hard to leave but this is a really exciting new story for me and I cannot wait to move and start it all.”

Robert Jonas, Head of Motorsports Offroad:

“We fully understood Tom’s wish to carry on racing with the KTM 250 SX-F and seeing how he can extend his career goals in the U.S. and especially for supercross. If he can learn and develop his potential as he did with us in the world championship then he will be a big surprise. I’m sure the guidance of Ian and Roger in America will help him with the move and the switch. The team here have already done some supercross riding with him and it seems Tom has a natural flair for the sport. It is a case of the right rider at the right time and with the right amount of experience at the top level. We wish him all the best and will be excited to see what heights he can reach next.”

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing North America: