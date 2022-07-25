Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Brian Bogers
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 7
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Washougal National Race Highlights

July 25, 2022 11:05am

Watch the video highlights of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship's eighth round, from Washougal, Washington.

Check out the full Washougal National overalls results and standings below.

450 Class

Motocross

Washougal - 450

July 23, 2022
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States2 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States1 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States3 - 3 KAW KX450SR
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany4 - 6 Honda CRF450R
5Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States United States6 - 5 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

250 Class

Motocross

Washougal - 250

July 23, 2022
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 2 Honda CRF250R
2Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States4 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
3Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 4 Honda CRF250R
4Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan3 - 3 Kawasaki KX250F
5Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States United States7 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

Standings

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States364
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States359
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States285
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany274
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States251
Full Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia355
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia327
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan306
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States275
5Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States207
Full Standings

Read Now
September 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now