Watch: Washougal National Race Highlights
July 25, 2022 11:05am
Watch the video highlights of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship's eighth round, from Washougal, Washington.
Check out the full Washougal National overalls results and standings below.
450 Class
Motocross
Washougal - 450July 23, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|3 - 3
|KAW KX450SR
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|4 - 6
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|6 - 5
|Yamaha YZ450F
250 Class
Motocross
Washougal - 250July 23, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|4 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 4
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|3 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA United States
|7 - 5
|KTM 250 SX-F
Standings
450 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|364
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|359
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|285
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|274
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|251
250 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|355
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|327
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|306
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|275
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|207