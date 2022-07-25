Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Articles
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Brian Bogers
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 7
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Washougal

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Washougal

July 25, 2022 11:00am
by:

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

Weege and JT join me to discuss all that happened at the Washougal National including the great racing in the 450 class, the 250 class and its battles, the track, our live show, and much more.

Listen to the Washougal National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
September 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now