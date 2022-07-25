This is a nice problem to have. Sometimes Team USA can barely find willing participants for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, but that’s not the case this year. With the racing taking place at RedBud MX, everyone is in. It’s probably just the call of the wild (RedBuuuudddd!!!!) but everyone wants to go. In fact, recent chatter has been riders and their teams throwing in their pitches on why they should go. Yes, riders and teams PITCHING WHY THEY SHOULD RACE instead of finding reasons to skip it. Amazing, isn’t it?

So, since the AMA can pick anyone, that makes the first two selections easy: expect Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton to be announced to the team whenever the team gets announced. Maybe Budds Creek?

The complicated matter is the 250 slot. With two Australians and a rider from Japan grabbing most of the podiums this year, there isn’t an obvious American choice. Justin Cooper should be the guy, but after missing five months of riding with a broken foot, he hasn’t been on his usual level in 2022. Until Washougal, of course, where he took off with his first moto win of the year. Might be too little, too late for J-Coop, because the AMA was already looking at the option of putting a 450 rider on the 250 for the MXoN at RedBud.