After a major foot injury sidelined him for all of Monster Energy Supercross, Justin Cooper returned to action for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, but he hasn't been the same Justin Cooper as we saw last year. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider had 324 points at this stage of the championship last year, and has 275 now. He just scored his first moto win of the season via a second-moto triumph at Washougal, but fourth in moto one held him from grabbing the overall.

Still, the moto win is a sign of life, and a sign of progress. Perhaps Cooper can go on a run and end his season on a high note? Kellen Brauer talked to him about it.

Racer X: 4-1 on the day. How does it feel to just finally break through and maybe kind of ride like you know how to ride?

Justin Cooper: Of course. It was a great second moto. Great start to the day. We just kind of ventured off down the wrong path with the bike [in moto 1]. We went back to what we started with on the day. I was kind of lost in the first moto. I didn’t have much intensity, but got fired up for the second one and everything was clicking. It hasn’t felt that way in a while. So, it was pretty refreshing to have that. The second moto came a lot easier than the first one did for me. It’s good to feel that. I haven’t felt that in a while.

It seems like year you’ve kind of slowly been building back from where you were and now you’ve reached this level again. So, now do you feel like things are starting to click the way where you feel like these last four, you can go out and win, just like you had before?

Yeah. I definitely feel like that. I feel like that moto has been a long time coming. I felt like it should have come sooner, but it’s just come down to this. This season is going really fast. Eight rounds in already. That part I’m pretty bummed about. We only have four races left and I haven’t been making the progress. I want more. I want more time on the track. But, I’m enjoying it. It’s good to be back up here.