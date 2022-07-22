MX Sports to Hold Cereal Food Drive at 41st Annual Loretta Lynn's

The following press release is from MX Sports:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — MX Sports Inc., producers of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, are asking riders and their families to bring boxes of breakfast cereal to rider registration on Sunday, July 31 and Monday, August 1 at Loretta Lynn’s to support the Joseph’s Store House of Hurricane Mills.

MX Sports encourages families attending the event to bring a box of breakfast cereal for the food drive, with the goal being to collect 1,000 boxes during rider registration. It doesn’t matter what kind of cereal you bring, what size the box is or how many boxes you donate. Joseph’s Store House has seen an increase in a need for breakfast cereal and knows the motocross community is a great family-oriented group of people.

Mark Bohanon, who is a senior pastor and leader within the store house, and his brother Brian rescued 15 people during the floods back in August 2021 by using their jet skis to navigate the currents. Mark along with the rest of his staff and volunteers continue to serve the Hurricane Mills, Waverly and other nearby communities with items donated and collected at the storeroom, which is located just 10 minutes from Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Joseph’s Store House of Hurricane Mills is a 5,000+ square foot warehouse in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee where food and essential supplies are stored and distributed to those in need.

