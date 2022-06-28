Win ads have been a part of motorsports practically since the very first motorized race. The old adage has long been "win on Sunday, sell on Monday," which is how racers end up with sponsors. Motocross is no different (though we do race on Saturdays now in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship as well as Monster Energy AMA Supercross). Win ads in CycleNews go back to the very first days of the American off-road industry, when Torsten Hallman teamed up with Edison Dye to win his Inter-Am races and show off the Husqvarna he was riding.