Go to Friday Night’s Live Racer X/PulpMX Live Show From Washougal MX Park

July 18, 2022 1:20pm | by:
Boom! What a time we had on Friday night during Monster Energy AMA Supercross, with the return of our PulpMX/Racer X live shows. We bench raced, we took questions from fans, we welcomed guests, and we cut off a man's pony tail.

We're going to have fun again this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. PST from the infield of Washougal MX Park.

New Show Scheduled! 🚨

Washougal National in Washington

The Washougal National is Saturday, July 23, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race.

General Admission Tickets: FREE

hosts:
Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and Steve Matthes

Guests:
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Levi Kitchen

WHEN:
Friday, July 22, 2022

WHERE:
Infield of Washougal MX Park
40205 NE Borin Rd
Washougal, WA 98671

WHEN:
Show starts: 7:30 p.m. PST

"See you there!"
