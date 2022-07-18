Go to Friday Night’s Live Racer X/PulpMX Live Show From Washougal MX Park
July 18, 2022 1:20pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Boom! What a time we had on Friday night during Monster Energy AMA Supercross, with the return of our PulpMX/Racer X live shows. We bench raced, we took questions from fans, we welcomed guests, and we cut off a man's pony tail.
We're going to have fun again this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. PST from the infield of Washougal MX Park.
New Show Scheduled! 🚨
Washougal National in Washington
The Washougal National is Saturday, July 23, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race.
General Admission Tickets: FREE
hosts:
Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and Steve Matthes
Guests:
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Levi Kitchen
WHEN:
Friday, July 22, 2022
WHERE:
Infield of Washougal MX Park
40205 NE Borin Rd
Washougal, WA 98671
WHEN:
Show starts: 7:30 p.m. PST