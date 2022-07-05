Eli Tomac Nominated for First ESPY Award in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports Category

Tomac is competing in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports category against American freestyle skier and 2022 Olympic Gold Medalist, Alexander Hall, Japanese skateboarder and 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist, Yuto Horigome, and Japanese snowboarder and 2022 Olympic Gold Medalist, Ayumu Hirano.

This year marks the 30th iteration of the ESPY Awards which will be broadcast live on Wednesday, July 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Sports fans can vote across 35 different categories for their favorite athletes, plays and sports moments from this past year.

Cooper Webb (two-time Supercross champion) was the last Supercross athlete to be nominated for an ESPY award in 2021 following his Supercross title win. In 2015 and 2016 Ryan Dungey (four-time Supercross champion) was also nominated for an ESPY Award, in which he won both years in the same Best Athlete, Men’s Actions Sports category.