The eighth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 24, at Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington.
Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.
Get "MAVTV on FloRacing" for $6.99 Monthly
MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.
MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.
Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Ryan Villopoto will serve as TV color commentator for the Washougal National.
RV enters the booth 🎙 The PNW native joins Jason Weigandt as our guest analyst this weekend 😎 #ProMotocrosspic.twitter.com/SaLHBkD6Rm— Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) July 21, 2022
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the 14th round MXGP of Flanders on July 23 and 24. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
WashougalSaturday, July 23
- QualifyingLiveJuly 23 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 23 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 23 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 23 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 23 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 23 - 6:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 23 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 23 - 7:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 23 - 7:00 PM
FIM Motocross World Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of Flanders (Belgium)EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, July 24
2022 STANDINGS
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
450 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|317
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|312
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|245
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|236
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|220
250 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|311
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|284
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|266
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|232
|5
|
Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|180
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|577
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|452
|3
|Jorge Prado
|442
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|410
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|399
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|543
|2
|Tom Vialle
|535
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|437
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|390
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|358
OTHER LINKS
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Washougal National
Washougal National Race Center
Washougal National Injury Report
450 Class Entry List
Washougal - 450 Entry ListJuly 23, 2022
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 450
250 Class Entry List
Washougal - 250 Entry ListJuly 23, 2022
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|29
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|31
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
FIM Motocross World Championship
General
MXGP of Flanders
MXGP of Flanders MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Flanders MX2 Entry List
FOLLOW
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Pro Motocross
Twitter — @promotocross
Instagram — @promotocross
Facebook — @promotocross
YouTube — American Motocross
OTHER INFO
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Washougal MX Park
40205 NE Borin Rd
Washougal, WA 98671
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Motos — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
TICKETS
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Ticket information for the Washougal National.
TRACK MAP
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
ANIMATED TRACK MAP
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Washougal National Race Day Schedule | July 24
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Washougal, Washington