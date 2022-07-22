Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Washougal and MXGP of Flanders

How to Watch Washougal and MXGP of Flanders

July 22, 2022 12:00pm
by:

The eighth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 24, at Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.

Get "MAVTV on FloRacing" for $6.99 Monthly

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Ryan Villopoto will serve as TV color commentator for the Washougal National.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the 14th round MXGP of Flanders on July 23 and 24. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Washougal

     Saturday, July 23
    Washougal MX Park
    Washougal, WA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 23 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 23 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 23 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 23 - 5:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 23 - 5:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 23 - 6:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 23 - 6:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 23 - 7:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 23 - 7:00 PM
      mav-tv
Motocross TV Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Flanders (Belgium)

     EMX125, EMX250 Races
    Sunday, July 24
    Lommel
    Lommel BE Belgium
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      July 23 - 10:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      July 23 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      July 24 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      July 24 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      July 24 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      July 24 - 10:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      July 24 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      July 24 - 11:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2022 STANDINGS

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States317
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States312
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States245
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany236
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States220
Full Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia311
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia284
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan266
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States232
5Levi Kitchen
Washougal, WA United States180
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia577
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland452
3Jorge Prado Spain442
4Maxime Renaux France410
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands399
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium543
2Tom Vialle France535
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany437
4Kevin Horgmo Norway390
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark358
Full Standings

OTHER LINKS

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

Washougal National

Washougal National Race Center

Washougal National Injury Report

450 Class Entry List

Motocross

Washougal - 450 Entry List

July 23, 2022
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
11Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
12Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 450
Complete Entry List

250 Class Entry List

Motocross

Washougal - 250 Entry List

July 23, 2022
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
29Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
31Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Complete Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

2022 MXGP and MX2 Team Guide

MXGP of Flanders

MXGP of Flanders Race Center

MXGP of Flanders Timetable

MXGP of Flanders MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Flanders MX2 Entry List

FOLLOW

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Pro Motocross

Twitter — @promotocross
Instagram — @promotocross
Facebook — @promotocross
YouTube — American Motocross 

OTHER INFO

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Washougal MX Park
40205 NE Borin Rd
Washougal, WA 98671

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Motos — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT

TICKETS

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Ticket information for the Washougal National.

TRACK MAP

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The Washougal National fan map.
The Washougal National fan map. MX Sports

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Washougal National Race Day Schedule | July 24

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Washougal, Washington

The 2022 Washougal National race day schedule.
The 2022 Washougal National race day schedule.
Read Now
September 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now