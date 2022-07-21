Round eight of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will go down this weekend at Washougal MX Park. Here’s a rundown on who will miss the action in Washington.

450 CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: A knee injury, sustained during supercross, will keep Cianciarulo sidelined for the nationals.

Dylan Ferrandis – Thumb| Out

Comment: Ferrandis is expected back at Unadilla after tearing a ligament in his thumb before the season started.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti hopes to return for Unadilla after breaking his arm during supercross.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart should be back racing at Unadilla after hurting his knee during supercross.

Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out

Comment: Wilson hopes to be back racing at Unadilla after taking a footpeg to his buttocks during supercross.