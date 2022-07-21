Results Archive
Injury Report: Washougal

Injury Report Washougal

July 21, 2022 3:30pm
by:

Round eight of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will go down this weekend at Washougal MX Park. Here’s a rundown on who will miss the action in Washington.

450 CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: A knee injury, sustained during supercross, will keep Cianciarulo sidelined for the nationals.

Dylan Ferrandis – Thumb| Out

Comment: Ferrandis is expected back at Unadilla after tearing a ligament in his thumb before the season started.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti hopes to return for Unadilla after breaking his arm during supercross.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart should be back racing at Unadilla after hurting his knee during supercross.

Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out

Comment: Wilson hopes to be back racing at Unadilla after taking a footpeg to his buttocks during supercross.

Phil Nicoletti is back riding again after his broken arm in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and he was on hand during the week at the Spring Creek National for the last go for Alex Martin at his home track. ...Well that was until Saturday morning when Nicoletti caught a flight home!
Phil Nicoletti is back riding again after his broken arm in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and he was on hand during the week at the Spring Creek National for the last go for Alex Martin at his home track. ...Well that was until Saturday morning when Nicoletti caught a flight home! Align Media

250 CLASS

Austin Forkner – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Forkner is out after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged shoulder.

Levi Kitchen – Wrist | Out

Comment: Kitchen hopes to be back for Unadilla after breaking his wrist while practicing recently.

Matthew LeBlanc – Collarbone | Out

Comment: LeBlanc is out with a broken collarbone. He should be back for Unadilla.

Enzo Lopes – Arm | Out

Comment: Enzo aggravated his arm, the same one that he had surgery on, but is hoping to return to racing at Unadilla.

Enzo Lopes' Yamaha YZ250F race machine.
Enzo Lopes' Yamaha YZ250F race machine. Mitch Kendra

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Martin is supposed to be out for the summer following shoulder surgery, but he is now back on a bike and hasn't ruled out racing the final two rounds of 2022.

Ty Masterpool – Knee | Out

Comment: Masterpool posted on Wednesday night he has broken his kneecap in a crash at the Spring Creek National and he will need surgery on Friday. He said he should “be 100% around 8 weeks,” but he is out for the immediate future.

Cameron McAdoo – Sternum| Out

Comment: A broken sternum, sustained at the season opener, has McAdoo on the sidelines. The good news is, he’s back on the bike and might return before the end of the season.

Michael Mosiman – Banged Up | TBD

Comment: Mosiman had a big crash at Spring Creek and is still dealing with the aftermath. He’s also currently in concussion protocol, making his status for Washougal questionable.

Colt Nichols – Arms | Out

Comment: Nichols broke his arms during supercross and hasn’t raced since but hopes to return to racing at Unadilla.

Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out

Comment: Schwartz is still working on getting back to 100 percent after breaking the top of his humerus during supercross. A return date is yet to be set.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out

Comment: Reynolds broke his wrist in Minneapolis. He should be back racing at some point, but we just don’t know quite when yet.

Stilez Robertson – Banged Up | TBD

Comment: Robertson had a big crash a Spring Creek and at time of posting, it was unsure whether or not he’d be able to line up for Washougal. The team should know more at some point today (Thursday).

Nick Romano – Knee | Out

Comment: Romano got together with his teammate, Nate Thrasher, at Spring Creek and tweaked his knee. He’ll sit out Washougal and likely return at Unadilla.

Brandon Scharer – Back | Out

Comment: Scharer is out for the summer with multiple fractures in his lower back.

