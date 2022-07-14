Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Get Your Spring Creek National Sticker at the Racer X Booth Saturday

July 14, 2022
Are you headed to the Spring Creek National this weekend? Make sure you stop by the Racer X booth, located in Sponsor Village, so you can pick up your free Spring Creek National event sticker and free Racer X stickers. This year, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is celebrating its 50th anniversary and we are honoring 12 legends of AMA Motocross history at each round. At the seventh round, we are honoring a legendary #7: two-time 125 Class (2002 and 2004) Champion and 2008 450 Class Champion James Stewart. Attend each event in order to collect all 12 unique stickers!

You can subscribe to Racer X magazine to get 12 Print + Digital Issues for only $30. If you subscribe or renew now, you will also get this exclusive Twisted Tea six-pack cooler sling!

Be sure to check out our Racer X Brand items on display and grab some gear. See you at the races!

Visit our Racer X Brand store

