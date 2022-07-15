Jason Weigandt walks and talks around Spring Creek Raceway for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, chatting with Alex and Jeremy Martin, Phil Nicoletti and more. Does it already look like Eli Tomac is in control of the series? Are we overlooking Chase Sexton's consistency? Has Jett Lawerence turned it up since his RedBud DNF? Lots of questions with perhaps a few answers coming tomorrow. The Weege Show is brought to you by the Honda CRF250R. Lighter, faster and stronger for 2022.