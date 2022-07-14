The Desert Said Dance is a deep-dive documentary about what it takes to compete in—and survive—the infamous Baja 1000. The film, by Forrest Minchinton and Mojave Productions, is now available on streaming platforms as it celebrates the global digital release.

You can check out a behind-the-scenes look at the film via Minchinton himself in the February 2022 issue of Racer X Illustrated below. Check out the exclusive trailer below.