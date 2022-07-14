Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch Exclusive Trailer for The Desert Said Dance Film, Now Available on Streaming Platforms

Watch Exclusive Trailer for <em>The Desert Said Dance</em> Film, Now Available on Streaming Platforms

The Desert Said Dance is a deep-dive documentary about what it takes to compete in—and survive—the infamous Baja 1000. The film, by Forrest Minchinton and Mojave Productions, is now available on streaming platforms as it celebrates the global digital release.

You can check out a behind-the-scenes look at the film via Minchinton himself in the February 2022 issue of Racer X Illustrated below. Check out the exclusive trailer below.

The February 2022 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Desert Days

Behind the scenes of The Desert Said Dance, a deep-dive documentary about what it takes to compete in—and survive—the infamous Baja 1000.

