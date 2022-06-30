Pro Motocross Streaming Moves to “MAVTV on FloRacing” Channel
Enter FloSports as the new streaming home for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross through the end of the 2022 season, as MAVTV Plus is transferring over to that service starting this weekend at RedBud. MAVTV Plus will continue to operate through July 26th, meaning the next few rounds of the season (through Washougal) can still be found there. Flo will also host the races starting this weekend, and will become the exclusive home for the series after July 26.
MAV TV Plus has experienced technical issues for some subscribers throughout the season. The mission is to fix that, and that's why FloSports, which streams over 2000 events annually, has been selected as the new streaming home for this season. MAVTV Plus will cease to exist at the end of July and the content will transfer to the new MAVTV on FloRacing Channel.
FloSports is offering a discount on monthly subscription numbers that will run $6.99 through the end of the motocross season.
If you're watching on television, the races will still air on television on MAVTV.
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Live Streaming to be Showcased on New “MAVTV on FloRacing” Channel
New Mobile Viewing Option Available Beginning This Weekend at RedBud, MAVTV Plus Remains Through July 26.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following an announcement of a new live streaming partnership between MAVTV Motorsports Network and FloSports, the global audience for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will now have a new home for mobile viewing for the remainder of the 50th anniversary season. The new “MAVTV on FloRacing” channel will deliver all MAVTV Plus live content to viewers through FloRacing, FloSports’ dedicated motorsports platform, beginning with this weekend’s fifth round of the 2022 campaign, the KTM RedBud National.
Current subscribers to MAVTV Plus, both monthly and yearly, will maintain their access to the service through July 26, which will showcase all the action from RedBud (July 2), the MB Tractor & Equipment Southwick National (July 9), the Frescados Tortillas Spring Creek National (July 16), and the MotoSport.com Washougal National (July 23). As of today, MAVTV Plus will not receive any new subscriptions. All current MAVTV Plus subscriptions will end on July 27, from then on out MAVTV Plus programming will be presented exclusively on FloRacing.
Fans of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship who become new subscribers to FloRacing, beginning now or for the stretch run of the summer that begins in August, will be treated to an exclusive, limited-time offer of $6.99 a month. Current FloRacing subscribers will have access to watch live streaming coverage of the remaining eight rounds, beginning at RedBud.
“It’s been quite the journey thus far, but like with anything new you have to expect some growing pains,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Our audience has certainly shown a tremendous amount of patience as we’ve worked alongside MAVTV to address the issues and concerns involving live streaming. We cannot thank them enough for their commitment and their willingness to be honest with us. With the new partnership and establishment of ‘MAVTV on FloRacing,’ MAVTV has helped provide the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship with a new home for mobile viewing with a proven track record to showcase the rest of what has been a truly memorable 50th anniversary season. We sincerely hope our fans continue to lend their support, which is invaluable to the success of the championship, and understand this is the most effective solution for the series moving forward to ensure we’re servicing our viewers both here in the U.S. and around the world.”
Sign Up at FloRacing for Exclusive Monthly Offer
FloRacing operates one of the industry’s leading streaming platforms that features some of the best in live racing programming and production. The partnership with MAVTV Motorsports Network will deliver a powerhouse product to motorsports enthusiasts that goes beyond Pro Motocross, with streams of more than 2,000 events annually, from stock cars and late models, to sprint cars, drag racing, and short course off-road. Pro Motocross and all other racing can be watched on all smart TVs, streaming, and mobile devices by downloading the FloSports app, which can be found on the iOS App Store, Google Play, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, and Chromecast, in addition to smart TVs including Vizio, Samsung and LG.
“We place enormous value on the fan experience; we want to give our customers the best viewing experience possible,” said Morgan Lucas, President of Lucas Oil. “MAVTV's mission is to connect race fans to their favorite events - from anywhere. FloSports helps us deliver on that mission, giving subscribers the best support, technology, and access to the motorsports events they love. We are all-in and eager to build this partnership into the best motorsports streaming platform available.”
“We’re incredibly excited to welcome MAVTV viewers from across the globe to FloSports,” said Mark Floreani, CEO and Co-Founder, FloSports. “Our platform will give current MAVTV Plus users access to all of our live and on-demand events including motorsports and so much more. With the first live MAVTV on FloRacing events streaming this weekend, we aim to create a seamless viewing experience and ensure not a minute of a live event is missed.”
Letter to MAVTV Plus Viewers
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross has also produced this letter explaining things for current viewers:
What does this mean for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship subscribers?
- Starting today, June 30, all MAVTV Plus live programming will become available on FloRacing, while still also being streamed on MAVTV Plus.
- Your current MAVTV Plus account will remain active until midnight on Tuesday, July 26, unless it expires before that date. During this time, you will still have access to watch the RedBud National (July 2), Southwick National (July 9), Spring Creek National (July 16), and Washougal National (July 23) through the MAVTV Plus app.
- Starting on Wednesday, July 27, all live MAVTV Plus content will be streamed exclusively on FloRacing. In order to watch comprehensive live streaming coverage of the remaining rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship after that day - the Unadilla National (August 13), Budds Creek National (August 20), Ironman National (August 27), and Fox Raceway II National (September 3) - you will need to sign up for a subscription to FloRacing.
- If your subscription expires before July 27, it will not auto-renew and you will not see any future charges from MAVTV. Upon expiration, you will no longer have access to MAVTV Plus, but will be able to sign up at FloRacing to gain access to all of the remaining rounds of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
- If you already have a FloRacing subscription, you will have immediate access to new, live Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship streaming on FloRacing.
- For a limited time, FloSports will offer an exclusive monthly subscription rate for new Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship subscribers (those who do not already have a FloRacing account) for the price of $6.99 a month on FloRacing.
SIGN UP HERE!
This exclusive monthly subscription offer is available until midnight on September 3, 2022, so be sure to act on this offer so you don’t miss a minute of the rest of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
- Please note that this special offer is only for a limited time. Starting in January 2023, your monthly subscription will auto-renew at the FloSports monthly rate currently set at $29.99.
Keep in mind, FloRacing streams over 2,000 different motorsports events year-round. This is a real bargain for motorsports fans that includes MAVTV Plus programming in addition to USAC, All Star Circuit of Champions, Eldora Speedway, IRA Outlaw Sprints, Short Track Super Series, NASCAR Roots and so much more.
Thank you again for your patience and, more importantly, for your loyalty and support. We hope you enjoy the new streaming experience!