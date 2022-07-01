On the first lap of the race, after the big Hammer jump, Deegan (on the inside) and Hymas (on the outside) swung around the #105 to take over first and second. A few laps in, Deegan began to run away with the lead, then his gap opened up more when Hymas crashed over the finish line jump. Upon remounting, the #21 was outside of the top 12. Fineis was then under fire from Talon Hawkins (Husqvarna). The two were battling back and forth before Hawkins suffered a crash of his own over the finish line jump—afterwards, Hawkins told our Kellen Brauer he had a flat tire happen a lap before, which caused him to wash his front tire on the face off the finish. He remounted and would finish 14th. Yamaha riders Jayden Clough and Gage Linville finished second and third ahead of Fineis. Julien Beaumer (Yamaha) rounded out the top five as Preston Boespflug (Kawasaki) finished sixth. Below are the full results from moto one. Note, the difference in bikes (125 vs four-stroke 250F models) is because of the difference in age.