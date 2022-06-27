Throttle Jockey Celebrates 30 Years as Motocross Graphics Company

The following press release is from Throttle Jockey:

In 1991, the Davis Brothers of Graphics Lab printed TUF Racings “FORD” shroud and tank decals for Ron Lechien’s KX500 plus other Mid-West brands and shops like Tri-Pro Racing and Stoughton Cycle Ranch. Then after getting the call to make the Peak/Pro Circuit Honda graphic kits for the 1992 season they started pursuing a graphic brand they named Throttle Jockey. From its first official year as a brand, Throttle Jockey graphics have adorned the number one bikes around the world. Teams like Peak/Pro Circuit Honda’s West Region 125cc SX defending Champion Jeremy McGrath to 500cc defending World Champion Georges Jobe. A few other notable records over the past 30 years has been its 24-year sponsorship of Team Honda HRC and more than half of Ricky Carmichael's professional wins have been with T.J. graphics. Also, industry changing product development like “U.V.” screen printed decals in the ’90’s to the invention of the “ripple” seat cover in 1999.

In celebration of its 30 years, Throttle Jockey will have never-before-seen memorabilia on display at their booth at the RedBud National on vendor row this Saturday, July 2nd. Come by and talk to the brothers, take pics and see new items for sale.

For more information, visit throttlejockey.com.